Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
22.09.2025 09:58 Uhr
The 12th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and the 2025 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival Organizing Committee: Opening Ceremony of the 12th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and the 2025 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival Hel

The 12th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and the 2025 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival Organizing Committee

JIAOZUO, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 15th, the opening ceremony of the 12th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and the 2025 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival was held in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province. With the theme of "Meet in Jiaozuo · Gather at Yuntai · Share Taijiquan", this event integrated sports competitions, cultural tourism and economic and trade activities. During the event, a series of activities were held, including Taijiquan competitions and exchange performances, cultural tourism activities, industrial cooperation events and consumption promotion activities.

Jiaozuo is the birthplace of Taijiquan. On December 17th, 2020, Taijiquan was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Yuntai Mountain, renowned at home and abroad for its unique canyon landscapes, is among the first global geoparks and a national 5A-level tourist attraction.

The "One Competition and One Festival" (referring to the International Taijiquan Competition and the Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival) is a comprehensive festival with distinctive Jiaozuo characteristics. It relies on the two world-famous cultural and tourism IPs of "Taijiquan" and "Yuntai Mountain" and integrates sports competitions, cultural tourism and economic and trade activities. Since 1992, the "One Competition and One Festival" has been held for 11 sessions, which has effectively promoted the integrated development of Jiaozuo's culture, sports and tourism, and also played a positive role in expanding the external exchanges and cooperation of Jiaozuo and even Henan Province.

Source: The 12th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and the 2025 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival Organizing Committee



Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558

