Lockton Re, a leading global reinsurance broker, is the first reinsurance broker in the industry to adopt Exposure Manager (XM), CyberCube's newly launched product, revolutionizing the way (re)insurance companies assess risk and evaluate the health of cyber portfolios. The development partnership has provided valuable insights into the deployment of this new software.

CyberCube, the global leader in cyber risk analytics, announced the launch of XM earlier this month, giving the (re)insurance ecosystem a powerful new way to assess the risk quality of their cyber portfolios with greater clarity and confidence. (Re)insurance companies have long understood how to manage complex portfolios, and XM enhances that expertise by translating granular, single-risk metrics into strategic, portfolio-level insights. By moving toward a quantitative approach to cyber risk quality, XM equips reinsurers to underwrite with greater confidence, insurers to audit and assess their portfolio strategy, and reinsurance brokers to better inform and advise all parties in a transaction, helping to drive a more sustainable cyber market.

Lockton Re's adoption of XM underscores the broker's commitment to delivering data-informed insights and sustainable solutions for its clients. As XM presents a unifying view of client portfolios, Lockton Re will be able to efficiently benchmark, advise, and position its clients in the appropriate light, facilitating reinsurance transactions and strategic advisory.

"We're excited to be working with CyberCube on the Exposure Manager platform," said Oli Brew, head of Lockton Re's Cyber Centre of Excellence. "XM allows us to dive deeper into the cyber hygiene of client portfolios, identify blind spots, and bring a level of analytical rigor that the cyber market has long needed. Portfolio steering is significantly enhanced by the use of XM."

John Anderson, Senior Principal Product Manager at CyberCube, added: "XM was built with and for industry leaders like Lockton Re, who are pushing for clarity and control in an increasingly complex cyber risk landscape. We're thrilled to support Lockton Re as it leads the market toward a more transparent, data-centric future in cyber risk and exposure management."

More information about XM can be found at https://www.cybcube.com/exposure-manager.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company's investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

About Lockton Re

Lockton Re, the reinsurance business of Lockton, helps businesses understand, mitigate, and capitalize on risk. With over 500 colleagues in 23 locations globally, the business is continuing to grow, pushing the reinsurance industry forward with smarter solutions that leverage new technologies-delivered by people empowered to do what's right for clients.

