CMC Markets adds Paysafe's Skrill and Neteller digital wallets as alternative payment methods

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its new partnership with CMC Markets (LSE: CMCX), a global provider of online trading and investment services. The partnership sees CMC Markets broaden its range of payment options for traders in the European Economic Area (EEA), south-east Asia, the Middle East and other global markets1 (currently excluding the UK and US), with Paysafe's Skrill and Neteller becoming the online trading broker's first digital wallets and alternative payment methods (APMs) in these markets.

Whether trading forex, commodities, shares, indices or treasuries, CMC customers can use Skrill or Neteller to fund their trading accounts seamlessly and securely. The digital wallets, both of which were launched more than 20 years ago and boast a longstanding history serving the forex and financial trading industry, will allow CMC customers to benefit from rapid payment solutions that have been developed with traders in mind.

As well as funding their CMC accounts, traders can use Skrill and Neteller to make withdrawals with no delays. Once a trader moves money to either Paysafe digital wallet, they can then withdraw it to their bank account, card or another APM, or use it to fund new trading positions with CMC.

With Skrill and Neteller available in 130 countries, Paysafe's partnership with CMC is expected to expand into other regions, including Latin America, as well as involve additional Paysafe APMs.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said: "We're delighted to partner with a financial trading broker as prestigious and well-established as CMC Markets, which has over 35 years' industry experience. Our digital wallets also have a long history serving the online trading community and are very popular with traders, so we look forward to facilitating transactions for new and existing customers of CMC Markets, as well as expanding the partnership into other global markets."

Alexander Praill, Head of Payment Services at CMC Markets, commented: "This exciting partnership with Paysafe will be instrumental in delivering a consistent and cohesive payments experience to our clients. Considering Skrill and Neteller's global popularity, with millions of users worldwide, and their long association with online trading, this integration is particularly impactful. Traders will now be able to make payments and withdrawals using their preferred medium, giving them the freedom to trade their way and strengthening our customer-centric approach."

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of $152bn in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at https://www.paysafe.com

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), is one of the world's leading online financial trading and investing businesses. Established in London in 1989, the company serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with its headquarters in the UK and a significant presence in Australia, Germany and Singapore. CMC Markets offers an award-winning2 online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade and in invest in approximately 12,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, currencies, commodities and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs"), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, Singapore and the UK, to access stockbroking services. More information is available at https://www.cmcmarkets.com/group.

Paysafe acts solely as a payment intermediary and does not provide or assume responsibility for any trading services or financial products offered by CMC Markets.

1 The availability of Skrill and Neteller varies by market and is subject to applicable laws and licensing requirements. Payments are processed subject to standard processing times and verification.

2 Recent awards include: Best Mobile Trading Platform and Best Spread Betting CFD Education Tools, ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025; No.1 for Commissions Fees No.1 Most Currency Pairs, ForexBrokers.com Awards 2025; Best-in-class for Overall Excellence, Mobile Trading App, Platform Tools, Research, ForexBrokers.com Awards 2025; Best Mobile Trading Platform, Professional Trader Awards 2024; Best Mobile Trading Platform, ADVFN International Financial Awards 2024; No.1 Most Currency Pairs, ForexBrokers.com Awards 2024.

