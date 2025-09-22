Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KIPLING LAUNCHES ITS NEW FW25 COLLECTION AND GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN "FOLLOW YOUR MONKEY"

ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn, Kipling unveils its FW25 collection alongside a bold new global brand campaign, "Follow Your Monkey." More than a new collection launch, the campaign is a celebration of Kipling's playful spirit, embodied by its most iconic monkey mascot.

Kipling AW25 Brand Campaign

At the heart of the campaign is Kipling's iconic monkey, the OG, unmistakable accessory; more than a keychain, it is a symbol of the brand's attitude. Playful, colourful and with a carefree spirit, the monkey embodies Kipling's philosophy of Live Light and encourages consumers to follow their impulses, embrace spontaneity and turn everyday moments into something unexpected.

The FW25 collection stays true to Kipling's heritage while introducing a fresh, adventurous edge with their newest print styles. Designed for modern living, the collection features the brand's most recognizable silhouettes, crafted from its signature lightweight crinkled nylon. Durable and sturdy, each piece combines everyday practicality with versatile style for life on-the-go, always finished with the beloved monkey keychain.

This season introduces the standout Wild Leopard print. Available across bags, backpacks, luggage and accessories, this bold design embodies independence and self-expression. With smart functionality and thoughtfully created to be worn as coordinated sets, the Wild Leopard pieces are crafted for movement and adventure, offering a fierce yet playful statement for FW25.

Kipling's newest collection is available now at kipling.com and select retailers. For more information, visit https://eu.kipling.com/en-be.

ABOUT KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers practical, durable and versatile bags in expressive colors and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776463/Kipling.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kipling-launches-its-new-fw25-collection-and-global-brand-campaign-follow-your-monkey-302561715.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.