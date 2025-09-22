Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ali Zaidi Joins DoubleLine as Head of International Client Business

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Zaidi, previously Head of Client Business for the Middle East and North Africa, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has joined DoubleLine Capital as Head of International Client Business.

Ali Zaidi

Mr. Zaidi leads the firm's international client team in developing business and serving clients outside the United States. He and his team assist clients in matching their return and risk-management goals to active investment strategies adapted to a world undergoing secular as well as cyclical change. Based at DoubleLine's Dubai office, Mr. Zaidi reports to DoubleLine President Ron Redell.

"Under the leadership of CEO Jeffrey Gundlach and on the strength of our long-tenured investment team and our client-centered service, DoubleLine has established itself as a leading active asset manager," Mr. Redell said. "I'm delighted to welcome Ali on board. His broad experience will elevate our firm in bringing to global clients our asset-management expertise."

"As an independent employee-owned firm, DoubleLine has an alignment of interest and values that resonates with clients. I am excited to join and deliver our firm's thought leadership and fixed income expertise to our global clients," adds Mr. Zaidi.

Before joining DoubleLine, Mr. Zaidi served from December 2010 to mid-September 2025 at Goldman Sachs Asset Management as Managing Director, Head of Client Business MENA & New Markets, Dubai. In that role, he managed a team of client-coverage professionals based in London, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

In previous roles, Mr. Zaidi worked in structuring and sales of credit and structured products (including Sharia-compliant products); financial control of equities and equity derivatives; and auditing in financial services. During his career he has been based in London, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

Mr. Zaidi is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW).

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at info@doubleline.com. In addition to its headquarters in Tampa, FL, and an office in Los Angeles, DoubleLine has offices in Dubai, London and Tokyo. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at media@doubleline.com.

DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

DoubleLine Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778057/Ali_Zaidi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/752903/DoubleLine_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ali-zaidi-joins-doubleline-as-head-of-international-client-business-302562377.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.