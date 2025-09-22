Ali Zaidi Joins DoubleLine as Head of International Client Business

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Zaidi, previously Head of Client Business for the Middle East and North Africa, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has joined DoubleLine Capital as Head of International Client Business.

Mr. Zaidi leads the firm's international client team in developing business and serving clients outside the United States. He and his team assist clients in matching their return and risk-management goals to active investment strategies adapted to a world undergoing secular as well as cyclical change. Based at DoubleLine's Dubai office, Mr. Zaidi reports to DoubleLine President Ron Redell.

"Under the leadership of CEO Jeffrey Gundlach and on the strength of our long-tenured investment team and our client-centered service, DoubleLine has established itself as a leading active asset manager," Mr. Redell said. "I'm delighted to welcome Ali on board. His broad experience will elevate our firm in bringing to global clients our asset-management expertise."

"As an independent employee-owned firm, DoubleLine has an alignment of interest and values that resonates with clients. I am excited to join and deliver our firm's thought leadership and fixed income expertise to our global clients," adds Mr. Zaidi.

Before joining DoubleLine, Mr. Zaidi served from December 2010 to mid-September 2025 at Goldman Sachs Asset Management as Managing Director, Head of Client Business MENA & New Markets, Dubai. In that role, he managed a team of client-coverage professionals based in London, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

In previous roles, Mr. Zaidi worked in structuring and sales of credit and structured products (including Sharia-compliant products); financial control of equities and equity derivatives; and auditing in financial services. During his career he has been based in London, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

Mr. Zaidi is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW).

About DoubleLine

