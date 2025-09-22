Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
22.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
QuadReal Property Group: QuadReal Launches £2.5 Billion Debt Platform in United Kingdom and Europe

Expanded platform signals confidence in global debt business and will focus on direct lending opportunities across high conviction sectors

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), a global real estate investment, development and operating company has expanded its commercial real estate debt platform in the UK and Ireland. Over the next three to five years, QuadReal intends to commit over £2.5bn, signalling the firm's conviction to the UK and Ireland, with an eye to further expansion into other European markets. QuadReal will have direct control over all decision making.

The expanded platform, focused solely on direct lending, follows the success of QuadReal's North American debt business, which currently manages over £7.5bn in investments and is expected to exceed £8bn by the end of 2025. The expansion will leverage the experience and connections of QuadReal's established London office and global team as well as QuadReal's strong relationships with both US and Canadian-based institutional sponsors who are active across the UK and Europe.

"Platform expansion in the UK and Europe is a natural next step for QuadReal's debt strategy and will build off the successes of our team in North America," said Jonathan Dubois-Philips, President, International Real Estate. "Expanding our lending capabilities in the UK and European markets provides us with the opportunity to further diversify our portfolio and gain exposure to the attractive risk-adjusted returns these markets have to offer."

"In alignment with QuadReal's high conviction investment strategy and global experience, the expanded platform will focus on key sectors including multifamily, student housing, data centres, industrial and self storage," said Prashant Raj, Managing Director, Debt Investments. "The initial commitment strategy is centred on the UK and Ireland, and will expand more broadly in Europe, with a focus on construction, transitional and stabilised loans, filling a current gap in the lending market."

QuadReal's investment strategy, global experience and local market expertise have established it as one of the top 20 real estate investors globally. Since 2021, QuadReal's debt team has completed over 165 deals concentrated on high conviction sectors. By the end of 2029, it aims to shift 10% to 20% of its overall debt portfolio exposure to the UK and Europe.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are CAD $94 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

Media Contact: Hannah Wanlin, QuadReal Property Group, 416-881-5129, hannah.wanlin@quadreal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadreal-launches-2-5-billion-debt-platform-in-united-kingdom-and-europe-302561949.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
