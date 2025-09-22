New kit enables rapid, accurate titre measurement across broad range of IgG subclasses and species on Amperia platform

Abselion, a pioneering life sciences technology company focused on simplifying biomolecule quantification, today announced the launch of its Protein G Total Antibody Quantification Kit. The new kit is designed for use with the company's Amperia benchtop platform and complements the existing Protein A-based format, enabling researchers to quantify a broader range of antibody isotypes and species using the same protocol-guided, user-friendly workflow and highly sensitive electrochemical readout. Abselion's extended antibody quantification offering reflects continued investment in expanding the capabilities of its flexible Amperia platform to help streamline decision-making and optimise bioprocess workflows for scientists working across diverse antibody discovery and development settings.

Abselion's Amperia benchtop platform is a simple-to-use solution for rapid and accurate automated quantification of a range of biomolecules, without optics or fluidics. The Protein G Total Antibody Quantification Kit is supplied in a ready-to-use format, including Protein G-coated sensor strips, assay plates, detection reagents, and assay buffers. The kit is suitable for use with purified or partially purified antibody samples in research and process development settings. Combined with Amperia's intuitive software and step-by-step guidance, it allows researchers to generate reliable antibody titre data without the need for complex setup or specialised training.

The assay uses sensor strips pre-coated with Protein G, enabling direct capture of antibodies from a sample. After incubation, a labelled detection molecule binds to any remaining unoccupied Fc-binding sites on the sensor. The assay takes place directly on the sensor tip, where the bound analyte triggers an electrical signal, which is read instantaneously by Amperia. As antibody concentration increases, fewer sites are available for detection, resulting in a lower signal. This inverse occupancy format produces a signal that is inversely proportional to antibody concentration.

Current quantitative methods, such as bio-layer interferometry and surface plasmon resonance, are often limited to centralised analytical laboratories due to their cost and complexity of operation. This can lead to analytical delays and requirements for sample storage. Abselion'sAmperia system offers a robust, cost-effective, automated alternative for efficient, accurate antibody titre measurement. By introducing a Protein G-based option, users working with humanised antibodies, rodent IgGs, or engineered variants can now run reliable titre measurements without the need for revalidating or redesigning their assay setup.

Dr Ruizhi Wang, CEO and Founder, Abselion, said: "Antibody-based research and development often involves a wide variety of formats, subclasses, and species. Having the flexibility to choose the most appropriate assay without adjusting workflows can simplify decision-making and improve efficiency.

This launch reflects Abselion's commitment to evolving its platform in response to real-world research needs. Expanding our antibody quantification offering with Protein G allows us to better support scientists working with a broader range of antibody formats, and reflects our ongoing focus on making practical, application-driven tools more accessible.

For further information about Abselion's Protein G Total Antibody Quantification Kit, please visit: https://www.abselion.com/assay-kits or download the application note "Supporting Antibody Quantification in Biologic Development".

Meet the Abselion team at Festival of Biologics from 30 Sep-02 Oct in Basel, Switzerland (Booth 240) and ELRIG Drug Discovery 2025 from 21-22 Oct in Liverpool, UK (Booth H06) to learn more.

