Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Ignitis grupe: 72.5 MW Stelpe solar farm II in Latvia reaches the commercial operation date

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that Stelpe solar farm II, controlled by its subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables" (hereinafter - Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter - COD).

The project is in the southern part of Latvia, Bauska municipality. The solar farm, which covers 85 hectares, is equipped with 121 thousand solar panels and has a total installed capacity of 72.5 MW. The total investments in the solar farm, including acquisition and construction costs, will amount to around EUR 54 million.

Stelpe solar farm II is a part of the Stelpe solar project, which consists of two sites, each with a capacity of 72.5 MW. The project has a combined installed capacity of 145 MW and will cover the electricity demand of around 70 thousand households.

The Group reminds that Stelpe solar farm I has reached COD in 8 August 2025 (link).

With Stelpe solar farm II reaching COD, the Group's installed Green Capacities amount to 2.1 GW.

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4-5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link).

The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt


