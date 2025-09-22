abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0033875286
Issuer Name
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Weiss Asset Management LP
Wilmington, Delaware
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Brookdale International Partners, L.P.
Albany, NY
USA
Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund
Grand Cayman
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Sep-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Sep-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.000000
4.400000
4.400000
16754974
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.000000
5.380000
5.380000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
16754974
4.400000
Sub Total 8.B2
16754974
4.400000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial iN/A
nstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Weiss Asset Management LP
Brookdale International Partners, L.P.
N/A
N/A
N/A
Weiss Asset Management LP
Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund
N/A
N/A
N/A
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International Partners, L.P.
12. Date of Completion
19-Sep-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Boston, USA