abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Weiss Asset Management LP Wilmington, Delaware USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Brookdale International Partners, L.P. Albany, NY USA Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund Grand Cayman Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 4.400000 4.400000 16754974 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 5.380000 5.380000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 16754974 4.400000 Sub Total 8.B2 16754974 4.400000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial iN/A

nstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Weiss Asset Management LP Brookdale International Partners, L.P. N/A N/A N/A Weiss Asset Management LP Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

12. Date of Completion

19-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Boston, USA