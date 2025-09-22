The U.S. startup offers a new kit to integrate robotic automation with existing equipment.U.S. startup Xpanner has launched a robotic automation kit to retrofit solar pile drivers made by heavy machinery manufacturers. The Xpanner X1 Kit is designed to be compatible with multiple equipment manufacturers. It was recently provided to modify pile drivers made by U.S.-based heavy machinery manufacturer Vermeer Corporation, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The kit contains the necessary hardware and advanced software to enable integration with the Vermeer PD10 control system, which in turn ...

