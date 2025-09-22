With Athlete Co-Founder Keegan Bradley, Echo introduces investment-grade collectibles that merge numismatic heritage with iconic sports moments and personalities

Echo Collectibles, a pioneering company creating limited-edition gold and silver sports collectibles, officially launches with its debut partnership alongside the Ryder Cup and the PGA of America. Setting a new benchmark in memorabilia, Echo blends museum-grade craftsmanship and iconic sports moments to offer fans and collectors tangible, valuable pieces of history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922412892/en/

Founded by industry veteran Mark Salzberg and startup-veteran Kentaro Kawamori, Echo's debut collection celebrates 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain and Echo Athlete Co-Founder Keegan Bradley, featuring limited-edition, NGC-certified gold and fine silver coins presented in tamper-evident holders, alongside luxury prints. These heirloom-quality pieces combine the intrinsic value of precious metals with the emotional resonance of sporting history, offering fans and collectors an investment-grade, lasting connection to iconic moments.

Key products include:

The 1 oz 24K Gold Collectible Coin, limited to 100 individually numbered pieces, hand-signed by Keegan Bradley with a reverse proof finish, $6,950.

The 0.5 oz 24K Gold Collectible Coin, limited to 200 pieces, similarly hand-signed and certified, $3,550.

The 1 oz Fine Silver Collectible Coin hand-signed edition, limited to 2,500 pieces, $695.

The 1 oz Fine Silver Collectible Coin unsigned edition, limited to 2,500 pieces, $245.

"High-quality collectibles like these bring a new dimension to how golf and other sports connect with their communities," said Keegan Bradley, PGA Tour Winner and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain. "As both a competitor and a co-founder, I see this as a way to honor the game while giving fans a valuable, shareable piece of history."

"I started out in the collectibles industry more than 40 years ago, and in that time there has been a clear gap for high-quality, precious metal collectibles tied to major sports moments," said Salzberg. "Echo addresses this unmet need, blending numismatic expertise with the passion of sports fans, creating heirloom-quality pieces that are valuable, rare, and deeply significant. For partners, it's a chance to connect with fans at the highest level while generating lasting value."

By uniting premium craftsmanship, rigorous authentication, and athlete- and franchise-driven storytelling, Echo Collectibles is building a scalable platform that empowers sports organizations to deepen fan loyalty, unlock new premium revenue streams, and preserve their most iconic moments for generations. Echo invites fans, investors, and partners to experience a new era in sports memorabilia with further brand launches scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For more information, email media@echocollectibles.com visit www.echocollectibles.com

ABOUT ECHO COLLECTIBLES

Echo Collectibles is a pioneering creator of limited-edition, museum-grade gold and silver sports collectibles, blending the timeless appeal of numismatics with iconic sports moments. Founded by industry veteran Mark Salzberg, the company fills a unique gap by offering premium-quality, autographed gold and fine silver coins such as the exclusive Keegan Bradley 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain collections that capture the heritage and excitement of premier sporting teams, athletes, and events. Meticulously crafted and NGC-certified, the collectibles provide fans and investors with tangible, valuable pieces of history, presented in tamper-evident holders and limited to carefully controlled mintage sizes. Echo redefines how sports memorabilia engages collectors and drives revenue for its partners. www.echocollectibles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922412892/en/

Contacts:

media@echocollectibles.com