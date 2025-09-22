A state-led 1.8 GW offshore PV plan in Changli, China's Hebei province, is set to become a model for large-scale marine solar development, with completion targeted by mid-2026.China is advancing its marine solar ambitions with a major 1.8 GW offshore PV demonstration project in Changli county, Qinhuangdao, Hebei province. With a total investment of CNY 14.4 billion ($2.20 billion), the scheme-the first of its scale in Hebei-is being jointly developed by four central state-owned enterprises: Huadian, Guodian, Guohua Investment, and China Power Construction. Spanning approximately 17 square kilometers ...

