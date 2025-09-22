Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U59

Headline: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Invesco Asset Management Limited, 60 London Wall, London EC2M 5TQ at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been published:

1. Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM").

2. Form of Proxy.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Notice of AGM is also available in electronic form to view and download on the Company's website: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html .

The Notice of AGM has been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy.

The Board encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting by proxy in advance of the deadline which is set out in the Notice of AGM. Further information regarding voting by proxy is set out in the Notice of AGM.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

020 3753 1000

22 September 2025