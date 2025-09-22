Italian Exhibition Group: Italy, Ecomondo 2025 is ready to go with over 100 events scheduled

At Italian Exhibition Group's leading and increasingly international green technologies exhibition, focus on global environmental challenges and innovative solutions with the aim of defining a sustainable future

RIMINI, Italy, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 4th to 7th November 2025, Ecomondo, Europe and the Mediterranean basin's leading green economy event, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), will be back to turn the spotlight on the circular, green and blue economies at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy.

"With over 166,000 m2 of exhibition area, the event once again confirms its role as the quintessential platform for international debate and comparison for companies, institutions and the academic world with a program of over 100 high profile events," announced IEG CEO, Corrado Peraboni.

Maurizio Ermeti, president of IEG, said, "One of the most highly anticipated events on the programme, and the main moment of strategic discussion on environmental policies, is the States General of the Green Economy, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and the National Council of the Green Economy."

"The conference schedule, organized by Ecomondo's Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Fabio Fava," explained Alessandra Astolfi, head of IEG's Green&Technology Division, "will explore the crucial themes for every area of sustainability, including the sites & soil restoration sector with the fourth edition of the General States for soil health."

Considerable attention will be paid to the use of satellite technologies, in particular Earth Observation, with the conference "From sky to ground", organized by the Polytechnic of Turin, CINECA and Spatial Agency.

Technological solutions for the reuse of end-of-life materials will be the focus of "Technological solutions for resources recovery from end-of-life products and materials in the Mediterranean landscape", organized by Società Chimica Italiana-CABC Division, ISWA international and ATIA-ISWA.

The "European and Mediterranean nature-based, digital and cyber-physical initiatives projects" conference on innovative water management, organized by Ecomondo's STC with the European Commission and other international partners, particularly stands out. Another highlight will be the "What bioeconomy for the next generation?" event on regenerative bioeconomy as an opportunity for young generations in the Mediterranean and Africa.

Africa will be a protagonist again with the fifth edition of the Africa Green Growth Forum. Investors, policy makers and professionals from across the continent will discuss experiences and case studies in the field of sustainable development.

The programme is available on the link

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-ecomondo-2025-is-ready-to-go-with-over-100-events-scheduled-302561705.html