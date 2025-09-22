Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
Taxpayers Protection Alliance: Experts Warn of Regulatory Overreach at TPA Webinar on Global Digital Policy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from the U.S., Canada, and Europe gathered virtually for a webinar hosted by the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) to discuss growing concerns over the global spread of heavy-handed digital regulations.

TPA logo

Titled "The Global Grip on Digital Freedom," the event focused on the consequences of regulatory frameworks like the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Canada's Digital Services Tax, and how these measures are impacting innovation, consumers, and small developers.

James Czerniawski of the Consumer Choice Center criticized the EU's approach:

"The European Commission's efforts are blatantly targeting American firms," he said, noting that "Europe doesn't really have much of a tech sector."

He warned that EU laws are fueling a "culture of pernicious regulation," citing Apple's new AirPods-delayed in Europe due to regulatory hurdles-as a symptom of the EU's hostile tech environment.

Renaud Brossard, Vice President at the Montreal Economic Institute, highlighted similar trends in Canada:

"In a lot of cases, legislators and regulators like to look elsewhere for inspiration, and unfortunately, in our case, they look to Europe." He pointed to Canada's proposed 3% Digital Services Tax, stating:

"It is very easy for Google to just increase prices by 3 percent and then pass on the cost to the consumer. It is exactly what happened to us."

Brossard also criticized the Online News Act, which has led to news disappearing from Facebook, and Bill C-11, which he called an attempt to "make current technologies fit in old regulatory boxes."

"Who is asking for regulations?" Brossard asked. "Not innovators, but instead, the incumbents."

Graham Dufault of ACT | The App Association warned that regulations like the DMA hit small developers hardest:

"Its must-carry mandate defeats the purpose of app stores entirely," he said, adding that developers depend on platforms like Apple's App Store to manage costs, build trust, and access global markets.

Mike Salem of the Consumer Choice Center (UK) emphasized the speed mismatch between tech and regulation:

"The problem with regulations is once you decide to regulate, we've already moved on."

He argued that self-regulation often works better, citing Meta's parental controls, and called the assumption that all consumers use Google "a problematic view."

David McGarry, TPA's Research Director, added:

"Regulators fail to realize that digital markets have developed this way for a reason...the tension we are facing is between local sovereignty and globalized networks."

The panel agreed that regulators should avoid Europe's model and instead support flexible, innovation-friendly environments that benefit both consumers and entrepreneurs.

Watch a recording of the full webinar here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674819/TPA_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experts-warn-of-regulatory-overreach-at-tpa-webinar-on-global-digital-policy-302561831.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
