Veezoo raises $6 million Series A led by ACE Ventures to scale its Agentic Analytics platform globally

The funding, led by ACE Ventures, will accelerate expansion in Europe and the United States. Notable investors include former Tableau CEO Mark Nelson and Ted Kummert, data analytics veteran and former Chief Product Development Officer at UiPath.

ZURICH, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veezoo, the Agentic Analytics company that empowers people to make the right decisions with confidence using data, announced a $6 million Series A funding round led by ACE Ventures. This capital will allow the Swiss tech company to accelerate its expansion in Europe and the United States. As a profitable business, Veezoo raised this round to fuel its next stage of growth.

Veezoo is the most mature Agentic Analytics platform that empowers everyone to ask the right questions and get insights they can trust. AI-native since 2016 and designed from the ground up for Agentic Analytics, Veezoo is already in production at several Fortune Global 500 companies.

Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Models and Natural Language Technologies, Veezoo combines Agentic AI with the governed Veezoo Knowledge Graph to keep definitions consistent, enforce authorization and business logic, and abstract data complexity for business users. Today, thousands of users at companies including AXA, Breitling and Valora rely on Veezoo.

"I'm really excited about the next step for Veezoo. After nearly a decade building an AI-native analytics platform and running it at scale with leading enterprises, we are ready to expand. This $6 million round will let us accelerate what already works with our customers, deepen our presence in Europe and the United States, and double down on the technology so every answer remains trusted, governed and insightful."

- Marcos Monteiro, co-founder and CEO, Veezoo

"We are at a moment where AI can finally unlock the power of data and analytics for the business user - a problem traditional BI tools have not solved. Veezoo has spent years developing the approach and product to bring the simplicity and correctness needed to let business users answer their own questions with data."

- Mark Nelson, board member at Veezoo and former CEO of Tableau

"Veezoo is on the path to unlocking the full depth of knowledge within organizations. The ability for every employee to ask any question and instantly receive validated, trusted data is a true game changer - decisions can finally be rooted in both data and the reality of the business. By putting this power in everyone's hands, Veezoo enables greater autonomy for individuals and agility for organizations of all sizes. We believe Veezoo is positioned to become the gold standard for how organizations make data-driven decisions, and we're thrilled to partner with Marcos, JP, and Till on this journey."

- Mark Kornfilt, board member at Veezoo and Venture Partner at ACE Ventures.

Marcos Monteiro (CEO) co-founded Veezoo to help people turn questions into confident decisions; he graduated from ETH Zurich in mathematics and statistics with a focus on computational statistics and AI.

Till Haug (COO) co-founded Veezoo and leads operations, bringing product and execution together so more people can use Veezoo in their everyday work.

João Pedro (JP) Monteiro (CTO) co-founded Veezoo and leads the development of the core platform and the Veezoo Knowledge Graph for trusted insights at scale.

Mark Nelson joined the Board of Directors in 2024; he brings decades of experience from Tableau, Concur and Oracle and is a Venture Partner at Madrona.

Mark Kornfilt is a member of Veezoo's Board of Directors and a Venture Partner at ACE Ventures; at Vimeo, he served as Chief Product Officer and President, helping scale the company to $400 million in revenue and leading it through its 2021 NASDAQ listing.

Veezoo is the most mature Agentic Analytics platform. Answers compile deterministically to SQL through VQL for exact, auditable results. The governed Veezoo Knowledge Graph keeps definitions consistent with role-based access. AI-native since 2016 and headquartered in Switzerland, Veezoo is profitable and used by companies including AXA, Baloise, Breitling, Valora and Air Up. Veezoo was recognized as a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Models and Natural Language Technologies.

