Eugene, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Business strategist Todd Schreier will launch his comprehensive guide to grassroots marketing titled Put Your Phone Down: A Modern-Day Guide To Grassroots Marketing for pre-sale on October 2, 2025.

The book challenges conventional high-budget marketing approaches by demonstrating how authentic human connections outperform expensive campaigns. The 10-chapter guide addresses the growing disconnect between brands and consumers in the digital age.

"Put Your Phone Down" by Todd Schreier - available for presale October 2nd

Revolutionary Approach to Modern Marketing

The book presents a systematic progression from foundational grassroots philosophy to advanced implementation strategies. Early chapters explore community engagement principles and audience analysis techniques. Later sections cover technological integration, brand building, and campaign measurement methods.

Schreier distinguishes his approach through storytelling and humor. Recurring examples like "Aunt Edna's cookie business" and the "gummy-bear-and-pickle pizza" disaster illustrate complex marketing principles while demonstrating the narrative techniques he advocates.

Practical Strategies for Business Growth

The guide provides actionable frameworks for implementing grassroots marketing campaigns. Key strategies include "surprise and delight" initiatives, community collaboration programs, and systematic feedback integration processes. The book also addresses common implementation challenges and provides solutions for resource-constrained businesses. Practical worksheets and templates help readers develop customized marketing strategies aligned with their specific community contexts.

Future of Marketing Relationships

"The future belongs to brands that build relationships over reach," Schreier explains. "Technology should enhance personal connections, not replace them entirely."

The book concludes with a vision of marketing as community building rather than product selling. Schreier outlines how successful brands create trusted relationships, supportive communities, and organic reputation growth through consistent authentic engagement.

Publication Details

Pre-sales begin October 2, 2025, with full publication scheduled for early November. The book targets small business owners, marketing professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking cost-effective customer acquisition strategies.

