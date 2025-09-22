Highlights Include Nobel Laureate Dr. Akira Yoshino, contribution to G20 ETWG (Energy Transition Working Group), and Key Taskforce Reports

The 7th RD20 Conference, set for September 30 to October 3, 2025, will bring together Nobel Prize winner Dr. Akira Yoshino, world-leading researchers, and industry experts to accelerate R&D and international collaboration towards a carbon-neutral society. Hosted by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the event will feature cutting-edge presentations on technology development for sustainable synthetic fuels and renewable energy storage, and AI-powered clean energy solutions

A standout moment will be the Leaders Session on October 3, with a plenary lecture by Dr. Yoshino, a pioneering figure in lithium-ion batteries, who will discuss AIST's Carbon Dioxide Removal technologies. Also presenting is Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), who will introduce HZB's green energy research and effective options for global partnerships

This year's conference will also showcase Taskforce Reports, focusing on urgent collaborative efforts to establish consistent Photovoltaic (PV) performance characterization techniques and advance hydrogen life-cycle sustainability assessments-key initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality.

The Technical Sessions (September 30 and October 1) will feature global experts discussing clean energy technologies:

Synthetic Fuels

Energy Storage for Renewables

AI and Digitalization for Energy Innovation

Event Outline

Dates: September 30 (Tue) October 3 (Fri), 2025

September 30 (Tue) October 3 (Fri), 2025 Open Sessions: Sept. 30, Oct. 1 (Technical Sessions), Oct. 3 AM (Leaders Session)

Sept. 30, Oct. 1 (Technical Sessions), Oct. 3 AM (Leaders Session) Venue: Hotel Nikko Tsukuba Online

Hotel Nikko Tsukuba Online Organizers: AIST, co-organized by METI, MEXT, MOE, and NEDO

AIST, co-organized by METI, MEXT, MOE, and NEDO Note: Officially certified as a "Theme Weeks Connect" program of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

Details Registration: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/conference/ *Advanced registration is due on Friday, Sep. 26th 9:00 JST

Media Accreditation (Media relations: Friday, Oct. 3, 12:05-12:35): https://forms.gzr.aist.go.jp/m?f=504

About RD20

Launched in 2019 under Japanese leadership, RD20 brings together leading research institutions from G20 nations to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies for a carbon-neutral future.

Contacts:

RD20 Secretariat, AIST

https://rd20.aist.go.jp/contact/

M-rd20secretariat-ml@aist.go.jp