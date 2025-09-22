Highlights Include Nobel Laureate Dr. Akira Yoshino, contribution to G20 ETWG (Energy Transition Working Group), and Key Taskforce Reports
The 7th RD20 Conference, set for September 30 to October 3, 2025, will bring together Nobel Prize winner Dr. Akira Yoshino, world-leading researchers, and industry experts to accelerate R&D and international collaboration towards a carbon-neutral society. Hosted by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the event will feature cutting-edge presentations on technology development for sustainable synthetic fuels and renewable energy storage, and AI-powered clean energy solutions
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250921861275/en/
A standout moment will be the Leaders Session on October 3, with a plenary lecture by Dr. Yoshino, a pioneering figure in lithium-ion batteries, who will discuss AIST's Carbon Dioxide Removal technologies. Also presenting is Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), who will introduce HZB's green energy research and effective options for global partnerships
This year's conference will also showcase Taskforce Reports, focusing on urgent collaborative efforts to establish consistent Photovoltaic (PV) performance characterization techniques and advance hydrogen life-cycle sustainability assessments-key initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality.
The Technical Sessions (September 30 and October 1) will feature global experts discussing clean energy technologies:
- Synthetic Fuels
- Energy Storage for Renewables
- AI and Digitalization for Energy Innovation
Event Outline
- Dates: September 30 (Tue) October 3 (Fri), 2025
- Open Sessions: Sept. 30, Oct. 1 (Technical Sessions), Oct. 3 AM (Leaders Session)
- Venue: Hotel Nikko Tsukuba Online
- Organizers: AIST, co-organized by METI, MEXT, MOE, and NEDO
- Note: Officially certified as a "Theme Weeks Connect" program of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai
Details Registration: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/conference/ *Advanced registration is due on Friday, Sep. 26th 9:00 JST
Media Accreditation (Media relations: Friday, Oct. 3, 12:05-12:35): https://forms.gzr.aist.go.jp/m?f=504
About RD20
Launched in 2019 under Japanese leadership, RD20 brings together leading research institutions from G20 nations to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies for a carbon-neutral future.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250921861275/en/
Contacts:
RD20 Secretariat, AIST
https://rd20.aist.go.jp/contact/
M-rd20secretariat-ml@aist.go.jp