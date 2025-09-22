Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 12:36 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beauty and Well-being Businesses Looking to Expand Product Portfolio Will Be Charmed by Thai Beauty Products at COSMEX 2025

BANGKOK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMEX 2025, ASEAN's most comprehensive event on OEM service and manufacturing technology for cosmetic, personal care, and dietary supplement products, packaging, printing, labelling, finished product, and beauty device, will attract beauty and well-being professionals to discover bigger and new business opportunities from 4 - 6 November at Halls
99 - 100 of BITEC, Bangkok. Big and small beauty brands searching for trustworthy manufacturers or innovative packaging, importers and distributors wanting to expand offering range and attracting new buyer segments, aesthetic centers thinking of producing own lines of personal care products or cutting-edge beauty devices, COSMEX has all the answers. The event will feature 250+ exhibitors from 20 countries and attract 25,000+ trade visitors from Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and many parts of the world.

Beauty and Well-being Businesses Looking to Expand Product Portfolio Will Be Charmed by Thai Beauty Products at COSMEX 2025

Organized by RX BITEC, ASEAN's leading exhibition organizer, COSMEX will display 5 exhibit profiles.

  • OEM: COSMEX is the biggest OEM sourcing platform for the beauty, spa, and wellness industry in ASEAN. The show connects global and SME brands with top-tier manufacturers offering turnkey solutions for lipsticks, masks, perfume, sunscreen, oral care, cosmeceuticals, skincare, spa products, and more.
  • Finished Products: The ultimate sourcing destination for Retailers / Distributors / Wholesalers seeking trend-forward, high-quality finished beauty and wellness products to diversify their offerings with a wide range of makeup, soaps, shampoo, body lotion, and more.
  • Packaging, Printing, Labelling, Machinery: The most comprehensive center of advanced packaging, labeling, printing, and automated machinery from packaging for lipstick and skincare - tubes, spray, eco-friendly plastic bottles, aluminum jars, etc. - stickers and labels, to machinery; e.g., homogenizers, dispensers, and vacuum paste makers for cosmetics.
  • Beauty Device: One-stop innovation hub for aesthetic centers seeking advanced beauty devices and certified products to elevate clinical performance and client satisfaction.
  • COSMEX Halal Cosmetics: The only halal cosmetic products sourcing platform that connects international retailers, importers and exporters, and distributors with verified suppliers and products that align with ethical, cultural, and global standards.

COSMEX will also house COSMEX The Secret Chat, seminars and workshops designed to share insights, ideas, skills, and inspiration.

COSMEX is co-located with in-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in Asia Pacific for personal care ingredients.

Pre-registration is available at www.cosmexshow.com. For inquiries, email to contactcenter@rxtradex.com or call +66 2686 7222. Participants please dress in smart casual; children under the age of 15 are not allowed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778401/COSMEX3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beauty-and-well-being-businesses-looking-to-expand-product-portfolio-will-be-charmed-by-thai-beauty-products-at-cosmex-2025-302562807.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.