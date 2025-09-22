Beauty and Well-being Businesses Looking to Expand Product Portfolio Will Be Charmed by Thai Beauty Products at COSMEX 2025

BANGKOK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMEX 2025, ASEAN's most comprehensive event on OEM service and manufacturing technology for cosmetic, personal care, and dietary supplement products, packaging, printing, labelling, finished product, and beauty device, will attract beauty and well-being professionals to discover bigger and new business opportunities from 4 - 6 November at Halls

99 - 100 of BITEC, Bangkok. Big and small beauty brands searching for trustworthy manufacturers or innovative packaging, importers and distributors wanting to expand offering range and attracting new buyer segments, aesthetic centers thinking of producing own lines of personal care products or cutting-edge beauty devices, COSMEX has all the answers. The event will feature 250+ exhibitors from 20 countries and attract 25,000+ trade visitors from Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and many parts of the world.

Organized by RX BITEC, ASEAN's leading exhibition organizer, COSMEX will display 5 exhibit profiles.

OEM : COSMEX is the biggest OEM sourcing platform for the beauty, spa, and wellness industry in ASEAN. The show connects global and SME brands with top-tier manufacturers offering turnkey solutions for lipsticks, masks, perfume, sunscreen, oral care, cosmeceuticals, skincare, spa products, and more.

: COSMEX is the biggest OEM sourcing platform for the beauty, spa, and wellness industry in ASEAN. The show connects global and SME brands with top-tier manufacturers offering turnkey solutions for lipsticks, masks, perfume, sunscreen, oral care, cosmeceuticals, skincare, spa products, and more. Finished Products : The ultimate sourcing destination for Retailers / Distributors / Wholesalers seeking trend-forward, high-quality finished beauty and wellness products to diversify their offerings with a wide range of makeup, soaps, shampoo, body lotion, and more.

: The ultimate sourcing destination for Retailers / Distributors / Wholesalers seeking trend-forward, high-quality finished beauty and wellness products to diversify their offerings with a wide range of makeup, soaps, shampoo, body lotion, and more. Packaging, Printing, Labelling, Machinery : The most comprehensive center of advanced packaging, labeling, printing, and automated machinery from packaging for lipstick and skincare - tubes, spray, eco-friendly plastic bottles, aluminum jars, etc. - stickers and labels, to machinery; e.g., homogenizers, dispensers, and vacuum paste makers for cosmetics.

: The most comprehensive center of advanced packaging, labeling, printing, and automated machinery from packaging for lipstick and skincare - tubes, spray, eco-friendly plastic bottles, aluminum jars, etc. - stickers and labels, to machinery; e.g., homogenizers, dispensers, and vacuum paste makers for cosmetics. Beauty Device: One-stop innovation hub for aesthetic centers seeking advanced beauty devices and certified products to elevate clinical performance and client satisfaction.

One-stop innovation hub for aesthetic centers seeking advanced beauty devices and certified products to elevate clinical performance and client satisfaction. COSMEX Halal Cosmetics: The only halal cosmetic products sourcing platform that connects international retailers, importers and exporters, and distributors with verified suppliers and products that align with ethical, cultural, and global standards.

COSMEX will also house COSMEX The Secret Chat, seminars and workshops designed to share insights, ideas, skills, and inspiration.

COSMEX is co-located with in-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in Asia Pacific for personal care ingredients.

Pre-registration is available at www.cosmexshow.com. For inquiries, email to contactcenter@rxtradex.com or call +66 2686 7222. Participants please dress in smart casual; children under the age of 15 are not allowed.

