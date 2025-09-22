Welding Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market worth $42.14 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Welding Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market by Equipment (Electrode & Filler Metal Equipment, Oxy-Fuel Gas Equipment), Accessory (Fume Extraction Equipment, Gas Flow Meter, Protective Gear), Consumable (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires Gases), Technology (Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (General Fabrication, Automotive, Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is projected to grow from USD 35.84 billion in 2025 to USD 42.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. The growth of the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is expected to be driven by rising demand from various end-use industries and the expansion of the automotive and EV sectors.

The growth of the electrode & filler material equipment segment in the welding consumables, equipment, and accessories market is driven by various structural and technological factors across industries, especially in automotive, construction, and heavy manufacturing. Electrodes and filler materials are essential consumables in welding, and their demand is rising with the broader use of welding in infrastructure projects, shipbuilding, energy, and automotive manufacturing. The move toward high-strength steels, alloys, and lightweight materials in automotive and electric vehicle production has increased the need for specialized filler materials and advanced electrode types that provide durability, resistance to corrosion, and precise joining. Additionally, in construction and heavy fabrication, the focus on building stronger and longer-lasting structures is boosting the demand for electrodes and filler materials with enhanced performance features.

Arc welding segment to lead welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market in 2025

The arc welding segment is expected to be the largest within the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market throughout the forecast period. This method benefits from intense heat concentration during welding, where an electric arc forms between the electrode and base metals, causing the materials to melt. Its consistent metal deposition, excellent corrosion resistance, and high impact toughness strengthen its position as a leading welding technology. Arc welding is also favored in the industry for being cost-effective and versatile with different metal surfaces. These advantages collectively explain why arc welding remains preferred for industries that need reliable, strong, and efficient metal joining.

Electrodes and filler materials segment to register highest CAGR in welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market during forecast period

Because of their vital role in many welding applications, electrodes and filler materials dominate the market and hold the largest share during the forecast period. These components are essential for creating strong, durable, and high-quality welded joints, making them indispensable in construction, industrial manufacturing, and repair work. Welding electrodes provide an essential electrical pathway by transferring electrical current from the electrode holder to the base metal being welded.

Protective gear segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

Protective gear is experiencing steady growth as a key part of welding consumables, equipment, and accessories, mainly due to increased focus on worker safety, stricter regulations, and an automation-driven demand for skilled operators. Helmets, gloves, goggles, flame-resistant clothing, and respiratory protection are all vital components of personal protective equipment (PPE) because welding involves hazards like heat, sparks, fumes, molten metal, and UV radiation.

Construction segment to record highest CAGR in welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market during forecast period

By end-use industry, the construction segment is expected to experience the fastest growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Construction is rapidly becoming a major end-user of welding consumables, equipment, and accessories due to several factors related to infrastructure development and urbanization. First, the global increase in infrastructure projects, including bridges, railways, highways, airports, metro systems, and smart cities, heavily depends on welding for structural steel fabrication and installation.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market during forecast period

The Asia Pacific market for welding equipment, accessories, and consumables is expanding due to rapid industrial progress, infrastructure projects, and manufacturing growth. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, urban development, energy facilities, ports, and industrial zones. Major construction and infrastructure initiatives require extensive welding for steel frameworks, pipelines, and components, increasing the demand for electrodes, wires, and fluxes. The region is also home to major automotive manufacturing centers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand and key hubs for appliances and machinery production. These industries depend on both automated and manual welding techniques, which use a significant amount of materials.

Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (US), ESAB (US), Air Liquide (France), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Fronius International GmbH (Austria), and Kemppi Oy (Finland). These companies have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global reach and increase their market share.

