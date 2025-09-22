Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seekapa Introduces an Updated Platform Interface for Smoother Trading

EDEN ISLAND, Seychelles, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekapa has rolled out a refreshed version of its trading platform, giving traders a cleaner and more focused user experience. The update is now live across all devices and reflects Seekapa's ongoing commitment to evolving the platform based on user behavior, market feedback, and internal performance data. The development team focused on simplifying how traders move between instruments, open trades, and interact with visual data in real time.

"We have updated the platform interface to reflect how traders use it daily," said Nick Zander, Seekapa spokesperson. "It is now more organized and easier to interact with. Our team listened to feedback, looked at how people use the tools, and shaped the layout around that. This way, traders can focus more on the market and less on the mechanics."

What Is Different in the New Layout

The platform's left-side asset panel is now more compact, showing instruments with live pricing and percentage change for quick scanning. Traders can add favorites or use the search bar for faster access. The central chart area features quicker time frame switching, indicator access, and a cleaner toolbar that stays out of the way.

On the right, the buy/sell module presents bid and ask clearly, with streamlined volume controls and toggles for stop loss and take profit. A sentiment bar below shows bull and bear percentages in a horizontal layout, making trader positioning easy to read.

"We have made the platform easier to use without stripping down any features," added Zander, "The WebTrader is now more structured, but the focus remains on overall service quality. Traders still have access to hundreds of assets, a tiered account system, and a powerful security structure. It is a complete trading environment, not just a platform update."

About Seekapa

Seekapa is a multi-asset broker offering access to over 600 instruments, including forex, crypto, indices, commodities, and stocks. Regulated by the FSA Seychelles, the company supports traders through its WebTrader and mobile platforms. Seekapa also provides multiple account types, promotional campaigns, and learning resources designed for both new and experienced traders.

https://seekapa.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seekapa-introduces-an-updated-platform-interface-for-smoother-trading-302562832.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.