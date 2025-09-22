Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market worth $6.91 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market by Derivative (Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Trichloride, Phosphorous Pentoxide, Red Phosphorus), End Use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Lithium-ion Batteries), Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 5.65 billion in 2025 to USD 6.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Yellow phosphorus plays a critical role as a base material in the production of various phosphorus-based derivatives such as thermal phosphoric acid, phosphorus trichloride, and phosphorous pentoxide, which are widely used in fertilizers, pesticides, flame retardants, and specialty chemicals. These derivatives make yellow phosphorus indispensable in industries ranging from agriculture and chemicals to electronics and energy storage. The market is also shaped by the availability of yellow phosphorus in different forms-solid, liquid, and slurry-each serving specific industrial requirements, whether in large-scale chemical processing or precision-based applications. While agriculture remains a traditional demand driver due to its extensive use in fertilizers, the rising importance of yellow phosphorus in flame retardants and lithium-ion batteries highlights its growing relevance in modern technologies and sustainability-focused industries. This blend of established applications and emerging opportunities is creating a strong growth pathway, making yellow phosphorus an essential input for both conventional and next-generation industrial demand.

The thermal phosphoric acid segment is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market by derivative during the forecast period

Thermal phosphoric acid, by derivative, is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, driven primarily by its extensive application in fertilizer production. As a key intermediate, thermal phosphoric acid is widely used to manufacture phosphate-based fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP), which are essential for enhancing crop yields and meeting the demands of global food security. Beyond agriculture, thermal phosphoric acid finds significant use in the food and beverage industry as an additive and acidulant, in pharmaceuticals for medicinal formulations, and in industrial sectors for metal treatment and cleaning processes. The compound's versatility and critical role across multiple industries ensure a steady and expanding demand base. Additionally, the rapid growth in agricultural activities in emerging economies, combined with increasing food consumption worldwide, further cements thermal phosphoric acid's position as the leading derivative segment, driving overall growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market.

Based on end-use, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Agriculture, by end-use, is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, owing to its central role in the production of fertilizers that sustain global food demand. Yellow phosphorus serves as a critical raw material for manufacturing thermal phosphoric acid, which is then used to produce widely applied phosphate fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP). With rising population levels, shrinking arable land, and the growing need for higher crop yields, the reliance on phosphorus-based fertilizers has intensified, particularly in regions with expanding agricultural activities. Additionally, government initiatives and policies supporting modern farming practices and fertilizer usage further amplify this demand. As agriculture remains the backbone of food security and rural economies, its consistent dependence on yellow phosphorus-based derivatives ensures that the segment maintains dominance in market share while continuing to drive the overall growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, primarily due to its strong industrial base and expanding agricultural activities. The region hosts some of the world's largest fertilizer producers, making it a major consumer of thermal phosphoric acid derived from yellow phosphorus, which is essential for producing phosphate-based fertilizers. Rapid population growth and increasing food demand have further intensified the need for fertilizers across major economies such as China and India, thereby driving consumption. Additionally, Asia Pacific has a well-established chemical manufacturing sector that utilizes yellow phosphorus derivatives in applications ranging from flame retardants and pesticides to pharmaceuticals and electronics. The region also benefits from abundant raw material availability and lower production costs, which strengthen its role as a leading producer and exporter of yellow phosphorus and its derivatives. Together, these factors position Asia Pacific at the forefront of the global market, accounting for the largest share and acting as a key driver of industry growth.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kazphosphate LLP (Kazakhstan), Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), Bayer AG (Germany), and JIANGSU CHENGXING PHOSPH- CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (China).

