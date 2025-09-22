A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Signs Toys "R" Us and The Red Pirate in Landmark Retail Media Deals

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced a new milestone in its retail media journey through a landmark advertising agreement with Toys "R" Us Israel and The Red Pirate, two leading toy retail chains.

For the first time, these household names will connect directly with shoppers through Cust2Mate's cutting-edge smart carts-turning everyday grocery trips into interactive retail media experiences. The campaigns will run across up to 5,000 smart carts currently rolling out in Yochananof (see A2Z announcement from September 3, 2025), Israel's premier supermarket chain, delivering dynamic image, animation, and video ads designed to spark shopper engagement.

The multi-year agreement, effective until December 2028 with an optional two-year extension, establishes Cust2Mate as a pioneering force in retail media monetization. In addition to payment based on a cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) model, campaigns will feature QR codes and shoppable links driving purchases directly to the toy chains' websites and apps, with Cust2Mate earning commissions on every completed transaction.

Under the Agreement, Cust2Mate is guaranteed a minimum of $1.2 million in revenue starting January 2026 over the initial term, laying the foundation for recurring, performance-driven income streams.

"This is more than an advertising deal - it's a retail revolution," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "By transforming smart carts into media assets, we're unlocking a powerful new growth engine for retailers and brands. Toys "R" Us and The Red Pirate are visionaries in seeing the opportunity, and together we are reshaping how shoppers connect with products and how retailers monetize their in-store traffic. Cust2Mate is building a scalable ecosystem that merges retail, technology, and media into one seamless experience."

With this milestone, Cust2Mate cements its position as a multi-platform business: shopper engagement + high-value media channel, with data monetization to follow. Following its recent breakthrough partnership with Yochananof, today's announcement demonstrates how Cust2Mate's smart cart is rapidly evolving from operational innovation to a proven revenue-generating retail media network at scale.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

