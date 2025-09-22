With US domestic steel mills booked solid through 2025, a sudden doubling of tariffs on imported steel has created a critical bottleneck for American industries. The move, which hits specialized Indian steel particularly hard, is now delaying projects for builders and renewable energy developers who rely on steady, affordable supply.From pv magazine USA The American steel market has rarely looked this tight. Domestic mills are booked through the end of 2025, and customers across industries are scrambling to secure material. For builders, automakers, and renewable energy developers, the supply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...