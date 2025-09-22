Leading retail technology company partners with Campo Group to launch fully autonomous convenience store in Vienna's city center

Autonomous retail innovator Xpand (formerly 1MRobotics) announced the opening of its first European store in Vienna. Located next to Mariahilferstraße, the city's premier shopping street, the store is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with CAMPO Group, the robotics and AI automation platform provider.

Xpand store lobby in Vienna, September 2025

The new location brings Xpand's "store-in-a-box" technology to consumers, offering a full convenience assortment of ambient, chilled, and frozen goods. Powered by AI, robotics, and real-time inventory management, the unmanned store delivers frictionless, 24/7 shopping with zero labor and full loss prevention.

This opening follows a funding round led by Ibex Investors and Emerge, with participation from Xpand's leadership team, including CEO Joel Bar-El. The funds will support global expansion, with Vienna serving as the blueprint for a new generation of autonomous retail stores.

"Opening our first international store in Vienna marks a pivotal moment in Xpand's mission to make autonomous retail accessible worldwide," said Joel Bar-El, CEO of Xpand. "This store demonstrates how our AI-driven technology transforms the retail experience while maximizing operational efficiency."

About Xpand

Xpand revolutionizes convenience retail through autonomous, AI-powered "store-in-a-box" units. The company enables retailers to scale with 24/7 unmanned stores featuring plug-and-play installation and seamless omnichannel experiences.

Xpand (formerly 1MRobotics) was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eyal Yair and Roee Tuval, and is led by seasoned executives from top technology and retail companies. CEO Joel Bar-El previously co-founded Trax Retail, a unicorn specializing in retail AI and analytics. For more information, visit www.xpand.us.

About CAMPO Group

CAMPO Group is a robotics and AI company delivering automation platforms for unmanned retail and mobility. Their platform technology Typy integrates robotics hardware, AI, and cloud systems to enable next-generation retail experiences. For more information, visit https://www.campo.group/.

About Investors

Ibex Investors and Emerge are leading venture capital firms backing transformative technologies. Their support of Xpand underscores confidence in autonomous retail's global potential.

