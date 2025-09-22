Inclusion Underscores AIRO's Growth Trajectory and Market Recognition as a Leading Aerospace and Defense Innovator

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) ("AIRO" or the "Company"), a diversified aerospace, advanced avionics, and defense technology company, today announced its successful inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective upon market opening on Monday, September 22, 2025.

"AIRO's addition to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes highlights the strength of our strategy and the confidence investors are placing in our company," said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO. "It expands our visibility within the global investment community and creates a strong foundation to drive disciplined growth, broaden our shareholder base, and enhance long-term market value."

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, a subset of the broader Russell 3000® Index, is one of the most widely used benchmarks for U.S. small-cap equities. AIRO's inclusion highlights the Company's market capitalization, financial performance, and growth trajectory, while providing enhanced visibility and credibility within the investment community. It also opens access to a broader base of institutional investors, index funds, and ETFs that track these benchmarks, supporting increased liquidity and long-term shareholder value.

About AIRO

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, the potential benefits of AIRO's inclusion in the Russell indexes, and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2025 as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

