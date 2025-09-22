Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite: Lusochimica S.p.A. (Menarini Group) awarded by the European Commission with the 'STEP Seal' award and EU funding for the SmartNEBI project, which makes the synthesis of nebivolol greener and more sustainable

LOMAGNA, Italy, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusochimica S.p.A., a Menarini Group company specialized in the synthesis of pharmaceutical active ingredients (APIs), announces that it has received the prestigious STEP Seal from the European Commission. This quality label recognizes the potential of promising projects in the clean technology sector and certifies their excellence. The award was granted for the SmartNEBI project, an innovative initiative aimed at creating a more sustainable and efficient synthesis of nebivolol, a well-established active ingredient used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The SmartNEBI project is managed by HaDEA, an executive agency of the European Commission, and funded under EU4Health, the EU funding programme designed, amongst other objectives, to tackle cross-border health challenges through high-quality, innovative projects in the health sector. This endorsement highlights SmartNEBI's strategic contribution to the objectives of the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) and recognizes its value for Europe's technological and industrial development.

The innovation behind SmartNEBI lies in the synergistic integration of biocatalysis-a process that utilizes enzymes as biological catalysts to drive chemical transformations in a selective, efficient, and environmentally friendly manner-and flow chemistry, which enables operations to be carried out with greater efficiency and under safer conditions, with improved heat and mass transfer. This combination allows for a more productive, scalable, and sustainable synthesis of nebivolol, resulting in reduced environmental impact, particularly in terms of energy consumption.

"We are extremely proud to have received this recognition, which confirms the Menarini Group's commitment to research and the development of innovative solutions for the entire pharmaceutical industry, as well as the ability of our Grants & Funding team to promote our excellence at the European level," said Roberto Falorni, General Manager of Lusochimica S.p.A. "SmartNEBI is a strategic project for Lusochimica and represents a key step toward greener, safer, and more efficient pharmaceutical production. It reduces solvent usage, optimizes energy consumption, and strengthens the resilience of the nebivolol supply chain-an essential medicine for the health of millions of patients worldwide."

About Lusochimica S.p.A.

Lusochimica S.p.A. is an Italian company within the Menarini Group engaged in the production and synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the development of scalable manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Lomagna (LC), it operates three manufacturing sites in Lomagna, Pisa, and Casaletto Lodigiano (LO). All production processes strictly comply with international cGMP standards.

www.lusochimica.it



About the Menarini Group

The Menarini Group is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, operating in 140 countries worldwide. With consolidated revenues of €4.603 billion and more than 17,000 employees, the company operates 9 R&D centers and is active in major therapeutic areas including cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia. Pharmaceutical production is carried out in 18 manufacturing sites located in Italy and abroad, producing and distributing over 609 million packs annually across five continents. Menarini's manufacturing excellence consistently contributes to global patient health with the highest quality standards.

www.menarini.com

STEP - Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform, launched by the EU in early 2024 to support European industry and stimulate investment in critical technologies across Europe.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or HaDEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

