Diverzify Announces Strategic Brand Transitions in Colorado, New York, and the Midwest

Diverzify, the nation's largest commercial flooring and interior services enterprise, today announced that three of its network brands are embracing the Diverzify name as part of a market-driven strategy to strengthen customer value and highlight the power of the national network.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / We are pleased to announce that Spectra Resource Colorado will operate as Diverzify, RD Weis (Flooring Services) will operate as Diverzify, RD Weis (Surface Care Services) will operate as APEX, and Epoxy SI will join the Diverzify High-Performance Floors division as Diverzify HPF - Midwest.

Each brand will continue to serve its markets with the same local expertise and customer dedication, now amplified by the Diverzify name, representing its national reach, expansive portfolio of services, and unrivaled network of professionals and craftspeople.

Danielle Hunsicker, Chief Operating Officer, shared: "These transitions reflect thoughtful, strategic decisions by our local leaders who see clear advantages in leveraging the Diverzify name. This is not a network-wide rebranding, but a case-by-case choice where aligning with the Diverzify brand delivers meaningful benefits for customers and markets. We're excited to support these teams and the opportunities ahead."

RD Weis Becomes Diverzify

Under the leadership of Kelly Dall, the RD Weis Flooring division is transitioning to the Diverzify name to expand its reach and reinforce its ability to combine local service with national strength.

Meanwhile, the company's Surface Care division is joining APEX Group, Diverzify's national surface care brand. APEX is dedicated to protecting and maintaining architectural surfaces, critical space environments, and delivering specialized expertise to extend the life and performance of flooring and finishes across industries.

"Diverzify has established itself as an industry leader that is truly revolutionizing the commercial flooring industry,' Dall added. "By adopting the Diverzify name, we're not only aligning with that reputation but also signaling to our customers that we are part of the movement shaping the future of flooring. This step allows us to showcase the strength of Diverzify's national brand while continuing to deliver the personalized service our customers have trusted for decades."

Spectra Resource Colorado Becomes Diverzify

After temporarily uniting as Spectra Resource Colorado following their integration into the Diverzify network in 2022, the combined Resource Colorado and Spectra Contract Flooring team is now taking the next step forward by officially adopting the Diverzify name - bringing clarity to their identity and reinforcing their strength in the marketplace.

"For a combined 50+ years, our Colorado teams have served this market with dedication and expertise," according to location leader, Kimberly Roos. "By adopting the Diverzify name, we're bringing clarity to our identity and reinforcing the strength behind our work. This change ensures our customers know they can count on the same trusted local team - now backed more visibly by the resources and reputation of the nation's largest flooring provider."

Epoxy SI Joins Diverzify HPF - Midwest

Long a trusted resource for specialized epoxy services, Epoxy SI now takes on a more prominent role as Diverzify HPF - Midwest, strengthening the High-Performance Floors division and expanding its reach.

Under Steve Rung's leadership, this transition highlights the group's highly specialized skills in epoxy while broadening its presence across the full range of high-performance flooring solutions. The move also underscores Diverzify's commitment to growing its HPF division, building on the successful launch of HPF - Southwest in late 2024.

"Our team has built its reputation on deep expertise in epoxy flooring, and we're excited to bring that specialization into the broader Diverzify High-Performance Floors division," said Rung. "As Diverzify HPF - Midwest, we'll continue to deliver the same trusted craftsmanship while expanding our capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-performance flooring across industries and markets."

About Diverzify