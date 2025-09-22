London event on 9th October brings together founders, VCs, Government Officials, and CISOs

Harmonic Security today announced the launch of UK Cyber Flywheel, a one-day event dedicated to boosting the UK's cyber security startup sector. Taking place 9 October at the National Theatre, London, the event will convene senior government officials, cyber security founders, investors, and top CISOs to chart how the UK can seize market leadership in emerging cyber security areas including secure AI adoption and cyber resilience.

Amongst those taking to the stage includes CTOs of the NCSC, UK Government and the CISO of the AI Security Institute. They are joined by security leaders including the CISOs of OVO, CFC and Close Brothers plus 8 top innovators from the UK cyber start-up community. Completing the line up are founders that have built and scaled successful cyber security start-ups.

The event will focus on creating the right environment for innovation to thrive where start-ups scale, enterprises engage early, and security leaders help shape the future of cyber defence. Whilst the UK boasts world-class engineering talent, a storied AI legacy, and a fast-growing cyber security sector, attendees will discuss why talent and history alone aren't enough and what's needed for the UK to take the next step up.

"AI is redefining both the opportunities and threats in cyber security," said Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmonic Security. "UK Cyber Flywheel is about ensuring the UK doesn't just watch this shift but leads it. We've been talking about this for years but now it's time to do something about it."

