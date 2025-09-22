Studio 12 Celebrates 7 Years of Recognition With 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Studio 12 has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Music School category for Saskatoon. This marks the studio's 7th consecutive recognition, celebrating its role as a leading provider of performing arts education for more than 16 years.

With three locations in Saskatoon, Studio 12 has become a trusted name in music and performing arts education. The school offers a wide range of professional classes that nurture creativity, build confidence, and provide students with the technical skills to succeed both on stage and in life.

"At Studio 12, our mission has always been to inspire and empower students through the performing arts," says Michael Lander, Owner of Studio 12. "Receiving recognition for the 7th year in a row through the Consumer Choice Award is incredibly meaningful. It reflects the trust families place in us and the dedication of our instructors, who give their all to help students thrive."

Building A Strong Foundation in the Arts

Studio 12's programs are designed to meet the needs of all students, from beginners discovering their passion for music to advanced performers looking to refine their craft. The school's professional instructors bring experience, enthusiasm, and a commitment to helping each student achieve their potential.

Through music, dance, and other performing arts, Studio 12 provides opportunities for personal growth, teamwork, and self-expression, creating an environment where students can thrive.

This year's recognition also reflects the loyalty and confidence of Saskatoon families who continue to make Studio 12 their top choice for performing arts education.

"Beyond the classroom, we see the arts as a way to strengthen our community," adds Lander. "Our students perform at local events, support charitable initiatives, and share their talents in ways that bring people together. That's what makes our work so rewarding - watching students grow as performers and as contributors to the community."

Continuing The Tradition of Excellence

As Studio 12 celebrates its 7th consecutive Consumer Choice Award, the school remains committed to providing professional, inspiring, and high-quality performing arts education across Saskatoon. With a foundation built on passion and community, Studio 12 is excited to continue shaping the next generation of musicians and performers.

To learn more about Studio 12 or to explore program offerings, visit www.s12.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Studio 12

Studio 12 is a Saskatoon-based performing arts school with three locations, providing music and performing arts classes for more than 16 years. With professional instructors and a wide range of programs, Studio 12 is dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and technical excellence in students of all ages. Recognised as a 7-time Consumer Choice Award recipient, Studio 12 continues to enrich Saskatoon's arts community. Learn more at www.s12.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

