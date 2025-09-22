Multi-year agreement with SatVu brings cutting-edge thermal data to America's longest-established mapping company

The partnership strengthens Sanborn's geospatial offerings by integrating SatVu's high-resolution thermal data, enhancing the value delivered through Sanborn's nationwide customer network and proven delivery expertise

Thermal imagery to support a wide range of applications, from urban heat monitoring to industrial insights and environmental resilience

The Sanborn Map Company Inc. (Sanborn), one of the nation's most established geospatial solutions providers, has entered a multi-year partnership with SatVu, a UK-based provider and leader in high-resolution thermal data. This collaboration integrates SatVu's advanced thermal infrared data into Sanborn's mapping and analytics solutions, unlocking powerful new insights for government agencies, utilities, and commercial organizations across the nation.

Founded in 1866, Sanborn has over 150 years of experience delivering trusted mapping solutions nationwide. Now, with thermal data acquired from space at 3.5-meter resolution by SatVu's growing satellite launched in 2023, with two more scheduled for 2026 Sanborn's customers can access thermal intelligence that enables day-and-night monitoring and reveals heat patterns invisible to conventional satellite imagery.

The collaboration brings thermal intelligence (actionable insights derived from thermal infrared data) to critical sectors through a wide range of applications:

Urban Planning Climate Resilience Cities facing record heat waves can leverage parcel-level thermal mapping to target energy efficiency programs, support climate adaptation, and strengthen long-term resilience planning.

Industrial Infrastructure Monitoring Thermal intelligence helps identify energy loss, track operational activity, and enhance security monitoring of facilities and assets, even in low-light or low-visibility conditions.

Environmental Management Subtle temperature variations captured from space can inform soil moisture monitoring, agricultural planning, and environmental change detection, giving decision-makers timely, actionable data.

"Sanborn has always been at the forefront of bringing innovative geospatial capabilities to our clients," said John Copple, CEO of The Sanborn Map Company Inc. "Partnering with SatVu allows us to extend that legacy by delivering thermal intelligence that provides critical layers of insight regarding the heat signatures of our client's infrastructure and the impact of mitigation measures. This partnership ensures our customers have access to high-resolution thermal imagery that has never before been available at this scale."

"Sanborn's history and trusted customer relationships make them the perfect partner to scale thermal intelligence in the U.S. Together, we can deliver the operational insights decision-makers need-whether it's for climate resilience, infrastructure security, or environmental management-where thermal signatures provide a missing piece of the puzzle," said Anthony Baker, CEO and Founder of SatVu.

As Sanborn continues to enhance its geospatial solutions portfolio, the company provides a direct and proven channel to deliver near real-time, actionable thermal intelligence at scale to government, infrastructure, and commercial clients.

Together, Sanborn and SatVu will help public and private sector clients reduce risk, improve efficiency, and build resilience in the face of emerging challenges.

About Sanborn

Founded in 1866, The Sanborn Map Company, inc. is a leading provider of end-to-end geospatial solutions, serving federal, state, and local governments, utilities, and Fortune 500 companies. Sanborn's offerings include high-resolution aerial imagery, LiDAR, oblique and 3D mapping, cloud-hosted geospatial platforms, and advanced analytics services.

Sanborn delivers high-accuracy geospatial intelligence, including advanced imagery and analytics that empower public agencies and private enterprises to monitor change, manage risk, and plan for the future.

