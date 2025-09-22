Southwire's North Campus Breaks Ground on Solar Installation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Southwire's commitment to sustainability continues to grow with the construction of a new solar installation at our North Campus. The project will feature two solar arrays, including both solar roof and ground mount components, which will significantly contribute to our clean energy efforts.

Construction on the roof mount system began in August, while work on the ground mount system will commence in the fall. When complete, the combined arrays will provide a capacity of approximately 4 MWdc, which is expected to supply between 15 and 20 percent of the site's electricity needs. Nearly 7,500 solar panels will be installed as part of this initiative, making it one of the largest renewable energy projects in the company's history.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026. In addition to providing clean energy, the ground space will be enhanced with pollinator-friendly landscaping, furthering Southwire's commitment to environmental stewardship.

This installation is another example of how Southwire is advancing toward its sustainability goals while also supporting operations with cleaner, renewable energy.

To learn more about Southwire's sustainability initiatives, visit https://southwire.com/sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southwire

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwires-north-campus-breaks-ground-on-solar-installation-1076589