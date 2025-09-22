Entergy Corporation: Community Impact: Education and Affordable Housing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Entergy Corporation

Originally published on Verite News

Twenty years after hurricanes Katrina and Rita made landfall, the Gulf South carries stories of strength, recovery and renewal. For Entergy, the mission has never been just about restoring power, it has been about rebuilding lives, supporting families, and helping communities prepare for the future. At the heart of this work is Entergy's vision: "We Power Life." From the earliest days of disaster response to long-term support in areas like education and housing, Entergy's investments and partnerships across the region have transformed recovery into resilience and lasting prosperity.

For Entergy, rebuilding a better future post-storm meant investing in the next generation and the schools that shape them. Since Katrina, Entergy has contributed more than $30 million to education in Orleans Parish, working with partners like New Schools for New Orleans (NSNO) to ensure that students, teachers, and families have the tools they need to thrive. These grants have supported everything from technology upgrades and tutoring programs to teacher training and classroom resources, ultimately impacting more than 100,000 students. Such investments are designed to open doors, create opportunities, and give every child an opportunity to succeed.

Prior to Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans public schools ranked as the second-lowest performing school district in Louisiana, which was the second-lowest performing state at the time. Eighty-three percent of students in Orleans Parish attended failing schools 20 years ago, and today there are ZERO failing schools in Orleans Parish. Entergy's partners have been at the forefront, leading a transformation that is unprecedented among urban school districts, including New Schools for New Orleans, Teach for America, KIPP New Orleans, Posse, College Beyond, College Track, First Line Schools and Start the Adventures in Reading.

"By co-funding solar infrastructure in schools, Entergy not only reduced energy costs but also turned sustainability into a teaching tool. It's education and resilience all in one effort," said Dana Peterson, CEO of New Schools for New Orleans.

Through partnerships with organizations like YouthForce NOLA, students are also receiving hands-on experience in internships, earning stipends, and gaining exposure to high-paying energy careers. For many graduates, it means leaving high school with more than just a diploma; it means stepping into a pathway to living-wage jobs and careers with long-term stability. As students thrive, so do the communities around them.

But strong schools require strong neighborhoods, and for Entergy, that meant helping families rebuild the foundations of home and community after Katrina, too. Entergy worked alongside organizations like SBP, Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together New Orleans and United Way of Southeast Louisiana to repair homes, stabilize neighborhoods, and reimagine what affordable, energy-efficient housing could look like. In fact, 1,300 single and multi-family homes were built for low and moderate-income families in the Greater New Orleans area post-Katrina.

"After Katrina, Entergy wasn't just a utility; it was a lifeline,"said Michael Williamson, CEO of United Way SELA."They funded and mobilized volunteers to repairschools, restore homes and stabilize neighborhoods."

"So much of our work at United Way, especially since Katrina, has been supported by Entergy. We've seen what inequitable recoveries can look like; many don't have resources," added Williamson.

That continued commitment led to the creation of the HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center, managed by United Way SELA, which remains a hub for community service and disaster response today. Thousands of volunteers have contributed to rebuilding efforts, underscoring the power of collective action in transforming communities. Entergy also continues to support families through initiatives like The Power to Care, which provides utility bill assistance for low-income seniors and residents with disabilities. By helping families avoid unexpected financial hardships, Entergy ensures that housing stability isn't threatened by temporary crises.

Entergy's commitment to its communities continues twenty years later.

In 2024, United Way named Entergy the top "Most Generous Workplace" in Southeast Louisiana for the 10th consecutive year, acknowledging more than $1.1 million raised via employee and shareholder contributions in 2023, bolstered by dollar-for-dollar matches. And in 2024, Entergy employees contributed more than 21,000 hours of volunteer service valued at more than $700,000 in Orleans parish.

On the anniversary of Katrina last week, Aug. 29, United Way SELA and Rebuilding Together New Orleans, held their grand opening of The Resiliency Center. Entergy employees in New Orleans came together and participated in a citywide Day of Service with the organizations, helping to renovate five homes across the city, one in each city council district.

"The recovery this city has experienced would never have happened without Entergy's support."

Michael Williamson, CEO of United Way SELA.

From classrooms filled with new technology to neighborhoods restored through collaboration and care, Entergy's story in education and housing is one of hope, resilience and renewal.

Every student given the tools to succeed, every home rebuilt, and every family supported tells a larger story:when communities have the resources to recover, they gain the power to thrive.

To learn more, explore our series: Powering Life: Recovery to Renewal

Community Resilience

Power of Hope

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/community-impact-education-and-affordable-housing-1076562