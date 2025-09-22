Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 13:46 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yacht Club de Monaco: Shamrock V awarded 5 Stars by the SEA Index at Monaco Classic Week

MONACO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shamrock V (36.11m), the first J-Class and the only one built of wood, was awarded by the SEA Index, at the end of the 17th Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe. Launched in 1930 for Sir Thomas Lipton, who was attempting his fifth challenge for the America's Cup, this legendary boat has achieved the maximum 5-Star rating of the SEA Index, the first environmental-impact assessment system for boats over 24 metres.

The distinction was presented to her owner, Yacht Club de Monaco member Hugh Morrison, in the presence of the Sovereign, YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri, and Catherine Chabaud, President of the Yacht Club de France.

Launched 2020 by Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (a UBS Group brand), the SEA Index is now established as the benchmark for measuring and reducing the environmental footprint of superyachts. Certificated by Lloyd's Register, it is based on the globally recognised International Maritime Organization methodology. In addition to its flagship CO2 emissions measuring programme, the SEA Index includes other analyses such as fuel cells and emission calculations based on the type of fuel chosen, in collaboration with RINA.

Assessment of atmospheric emissions with AtmoSud and underwater noise pollution with Bureau Veritas are being developed to complete the SEA Index tool box. Around a hundred yachts over 24 metres have already been certified.

The tool, that is now adopted in some 20 marinas in the Mediterranean as well as in the Seychelles (Port Victoria and Eden Marina), opens the door to exclusive benefits. These include discounts on mooring fees and insurance, priority berths in partner marinas and discounts on sustainability training for crews.

In essence, the presentation to Shamrock V represents the coming together at the Yacht Club de Monaco of a page of yachting history and the future of more sustainable practices.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2977ca3-75a8-4680-a7a9-b0aad6f53a6a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.