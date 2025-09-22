Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Joseph Nakhla, CEO and Scott Ullrich, CFO will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation, and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2025 Cantech Investment Conference

Presentation Time: 10:00 AM EST (7:00 AM PST) (Track 3) Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, commented, "The Cantech Investment Conference is an ideal venue to connect with investors and capital markets professionals. We look forward to demonstrating how Tribe's tech-forward property management solution is disrupting the traditional industry by digitizing operations, streamlining services, and creating value for a broad range of stakeholders. The event provides an important opportunity to share our progress, connect with investors, and further build our presence in the capital markets."

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

