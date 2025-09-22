Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Avante Corp. (TSXV: XX) (OTC Pink: ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company"), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Manny Mounouchos, CEO and Raj Kapoor, CFO will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2025 Cantech Investment Conference Presentation Time: 9:30 AM EST in Track #3 Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Manny Mounouchos, CEO of Avante, commented, "We look forward to returning to the Cantech Investment Conference this year, where we will showcase how our technology-enabled solutions elevate protection through advanced methods and rapid-response capabilities. This event offers us a valuable opportunity to showcase Avante's innovation, highlight our growth strategy, and build new relationships within the investment community."

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XX". For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

