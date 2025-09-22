Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Sponsor Powersports Finance Summit

Lending Technology Provider to Support Panel Session That Explores how AI Improves Dealer Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for automotive, equipment, and powersports financing, announced it will be a sponsor of the 2025 Powersports Finance Summit, taking place September 23-24, 2025, at the Sonesta Columbus Downtown in Columbus, Ohio. The event brings together lenders, dealers, and technology providers to explore innovations and strategies that are reshaping powersports financing.

The highlight of Inovatec's participation will be their sponsorship of the session, "Rethinking Powersports Financing Processes, Procedures, and Strategies in a Digital Age," scheduled for September 23 at 2:00 p.m. The discussion will describe how lenders can leverage advanced technology to simplify dealer and consumer workflows, accelerate decisioning, and increase close rates.

"Inovatec's support of the Powersports Finance Summit underscores our commitment to empower lenders to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics and better serve dealers and their customers," said Samuel Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer. "Consumers have a near-endless choice of financing resources for their purchases, which places enormous pressure on dealers and lenders to approve and fund deals as quickly as possible. Inovatec is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges of the powersports sector by providing scalable and secure digital tools that lead to fast, reliable, and secure financing."

Respected for its market-leading cloud-based loan origination, servicing, and management solutions, Inovatec has earned the trust of banks, credit unions, captive finance companies, and other lenders across North America. The company's platforms enable lenders to automate time-consuming, complex workflows, resulting in faster and more accurate decisioning, improved dealer and customer experiences, lower operating costs, and increased profitability. Inovatec's open-API architecture integrates with multiple third-party services-including income verification, fraud detection, and payment processing-providing unparalleled flexibility and value to clients in the powersports and broader lending markets.

For more information on how Inovatec's LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions can deliver significant benefits to lenders and dealers, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination, loan servicing, and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

