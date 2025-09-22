Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Taps Wallace Engineering For Development & Co-Ownership Of Selected EV Charging Projects

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID:GREH) is pleased to announce a joint venture with Wallace Engineering for Co-Development and ownership of EV charging projects across the country. This new endeavor is to utilize Wallace Engineering's record as a premier planning and construction company. With their base of operations in Florida, Wallace Engineering is licensed nationwide for these exact projects.

"We are thrilled to combine our efforts with Wallace Engineering," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. "Their proven track over the last 20 years puts Green Rain in the best possible position to succeed." Green Rain Energy Holdings recently announced advances on various projects in New Jersey, Florida, and New York, where utilization rates are higher due to surging demand for clean tech remedies. Wallace Engineering will be the "boots on the ground" for these sites and others going forward, providing consistency and transparency in their planning and installation.

Green Rain Energy will provide further details about this new joint venture with Wallace Engineering in its quarterly newsletter which will be published on their the Green Rain Energy official website.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

