Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - QT Medical Inc, www.qtmedical.com, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Innovation in Medical Technology - Device category at Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thriving technology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About QT Medical Inc

QT Medical is a pioneer in hospital-grade, portable 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions. Validated and adopted in the US, Europe, Taiwan, and other regions, QT Medical's technology is expanding the boundaries of cardiac diagnostics beyond traditional hospital walls. By enabling professional-grade ECG testing in homes, clinics, and emergency environments, it empowers healthcare providers to deliver timely and accurate cardiac assessments wherever patients are. The company's secure cloud-based diagnostic platform further enhances patient safety, reduces the risk of diagnostic errors, and streamlines clinical workflows. To date, QT Medical's solutions have served tens of thousands of patients from pediatric to remote care settings, across multiple continents, and are ultimately setting a higher global standard for cardiac care.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC