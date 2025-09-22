Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Davide Marcotti, who was appointed on June 3, 2025. Since his appointment, Mr. Marcotti has driven a series of strategic initiatives that have improved its balance sheet and advanced its focus on blockchain and digital asset opportunities.

On June 3, 2025, SOL Global Investments Corp. announced the appointment of Davide Marcotti as Chief Executive Officer, welcoming a leader with a decade of experience in digital assets strategy, digital transformation, and financial management. Mr. Marcotti holds a Master's Degree with honors in International Business Administration, reflecting his strong academic and professional foundation. Since assuming leadership, SOL Global has achieved significant milestones, including the elimination of CAD $6.295 million in debt, the establishment of a partnership with Hex Trust to enhance staking yields and generating approximately CAD $565,390 in passive annual staking revenues (at current market conditions), and a successful listing on the OTC Markets under the ticker SOLCF, providing enhanced access to U.S. investors. The Company maintains a position of no active litigation, further underscoring its operational and financial discipline. These accomplishments collectively highlight SOL Global's commitment to strategic growth, financial management, and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Building on this momentum, Mr. Marcotti will represent SOL Global at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, one of the premier global conferences for blockchain and digital assets. Following Singapore, he will travel to the UAE to meet with institutional investors and leading family offices to further strengthen SOL Global's international presence and broaden its shareholder base.

"Over the last few months, we have made measurable progress in reshaping SOL Global's financial structure, governance, and portfolio strategy, but the job is not finished," said Davide Marcotti, Chief Executive Officer. "We are working on very exciting opportunities to further strengthen our balance sheet, increase revenues, and position ourselves as a global leader in digital assets."

SOL Global will continue to update shareholders on its progress and encourages stakeholders to visit www.solglobal.com for recent press releases and corporate developments.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

