CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading global provider of building materials, today announced that its acquisition of Eco Material Technologies is now complete.

CRH previously announced on July 29, 2025 that it had reached an agreement to acquire North America's leading supplier of Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) for a total consideration of $2.1 billion.

The completed acquisition positions CRH at the forefront of the transition to next generation cement and concrete, amid the growing demand for cementitious products to modernize North America's infrastructure. Consistent with CRH's strategy of value-creating capital allocation, the acquisition is expected to unlock significant future growth opportunities.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH) is the leading global provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at 4,000 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

In order to utilize the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, CRH is providing the following cautionary statement.

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "anticipates", "should", "could", "would", "targets", "aims", "may", "continues", "expects", "is expected to", "estimates", "believes", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts or matters of fact at the date of this press release.

In particular, the following, among other statements, are forward-looking in nature: statements regarding CRH's position with respect to the transition to the next generation of cement and concrete, statements regarding the growing demand for cementitious products; and expectations regarding the future growth opportunities resulting from the acquisition.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and reflect our current expectations and assumptions as to such future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, and which include, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in CRH's 2024 Form 10-K and in its other filings with the SEC.

