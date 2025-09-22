28Stone Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Ultra-Low-Latency Trading in the Cloud

New Benchmark Study Shows Tick-to-Trade Latency As Low As Sub-2 Microseconds on C3 Machines with Cloud-Native Networking

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Can high-frequency, low-latency trading really move to the cloud without sacrificing the performance and reliability required to execute those trading strategies? A new benchmark study says "yes." 28Stone Consulting (28Stone), a leading provider of technology and software consulting services to the financial services industry, announces benchmark results on Google Cloud showing Tick-to-Trade (T2T) latency at sub-2 microseconds (µs).

The study evaluated whether latency-sensitive trading loops can run in the cloud, specifically looking at Google Cloud C3 machine types and its cloud-native networking stack. The benchmark measured the end-to-end loop (market-data ingest, decision, and order transmit) and recorded latency, jitter, and throughput under increasing message rates.

"Our goal was to validate a practical pattern and measure the entire path from tick to trade," said Rohit Bhat, general manager and managing director, Financial Services, Google Cloud. "Seeing sub-2 µs best-case results with stable jitter in controlled benchmarks confirms that firms can achieve ultra-low-latency targets on Google Cloud. 28Stone's expertise in capital markets trading workflows was instrumental in developing the use cases and the technology for this benchmark study."

As institutions modernize trading and digital-exchange infrastructure, the benchmark results demonstrate that the cloud is ready for even the most demanding requirements of the financial system. 28Stone's work demonstrates that front-office, latency-sensitive workloads can run in the cloud while gaining elastic scalability, geographic reach, and cost efficiency.

Why it matters

Performance & consistency: T2T at sub-2 µs with low jitter proves cloud infrastructure can meet Wall Street-grade performance.

Throughput: High message-rate above 5 Gbps processing accommodates ever-increasing market data velocity.

Accessibility: Enabling firms of all sizes to access high-speed trading tech.

Enabling firms of all sizes to access high-speed trading tech. Scalability: Rapid, regional scale on Google Cloud's global network opens the door for more agile, cloud-based innovation in capital markets.

Cost: Financial institutions of all sizes can conduct ultra-low-latency trading without upfront multi-million dollar infrastructure.

The benchmark analysis confirms a shift: cloud isn't just for batch processing or back-office functions anymore-it's a viable home for front-office trading and real-time decisioning at scale. The study further underscores the performance of Google Cloud's C3 machines and global networking to support ultra-low-latency workloads. For 28Stone, it validates the firm's deep technical capabilities and its position as a modernization partner to the industry, including high-performance optimization on Google Cloud across latency, placement, and throughput.

"28Stone has a proven track record of delivering best-of-breed, innovative, cloud-based FinTech solutions for our clients. Google Cloud helps us expand and enhance our specialized capabilities to level the playing field for multiple organizations," said Apu Shah, CTO and Partner at 28Stone Consulting. "Our deep domain expertise and cutting-edge cloud technology make us the ideal partner to unlock greater value, agility and intelligence for capital markets businesses."

The complete results and methodology, including how latency, jitter, and throughput were measured, are available in the white paper " Google Cloud Tick-to-Trade Benchmarking. "

