Biognosys AG: Biognosys to Launch Metabolomics/Lipidomics Services for Multiomics Drug Discovery and Clinical Research

New biocrates metabolomics/lipidomics offering enhances Biognosys' proteomics capabilities to support multiomic drug discovery and clinical/translational research

BOSTON and ZUERICH, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a pioneer in next-generation proteomics services and software, today announced the expansion of its contract research organization (CRO) services to include quantitative biocrates metabolomics and lipidomics. These services will be offered both in Europe as well as from Biognosys' U.S. laboratory near Boston. This strategic addition complements Biognosys' industry-leading mass spectrometry-based proteomics services and strengthens its global multiomics service portfolio.

The biocrates metabolomics/lipidomics services expansion follows Biognosys' 2024 launch of targeted proteomics services as a Certified Service Provider of the ultra-high sensitivity NULISA technology, cementing the role of Biognosys as trusted service provider in high-precision multiomic biomarker discovery and quantification.

Biognosys leverages the recently launched biocrates MxP® Quant 1000 kit on Bruker's EVOQ® DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer (for Research Use Only). This validated workflow enables robust and standardized quantification of a broad panel of metabolites and lipids for Biognosys' global customers for clinical and translational research.

By combining the biocrates quality-controlled metabolomics and lipidomics kits with Bruker's high-performance mass spectrometry platforms and the excellent contract research services at Biognosys, biopharma and clinical researchers gain access to scalable, quantitative multiomics designed for highest data quality and reproducibility.

"We are excited to meet the growing customer demand for integrated proteomics and metabolomics services, offering a deeper holistic view into biological systems," said Jakob Vowinckel, Ph.D., Chief Officer Scientific Operations at Biognosys.

"We are pleased to see our MxP® Quant 1000 kit expanding to a wider range of platforms, making quantitative metabolomics accessible to more laboratories and researchers," said Sebastian Gottfried, Ph.D., the biocrates Chief Marketing Officer.

biocrates is a leader in quantitative, mass-spectrometry-based metabolomics. Founded in 2002 in Innsbruck, Austria, biocrates delivers standardized kits, software, and contract research services that enable laboratories to quantify up to 1,881 biomarkers in a single kit from less than one drop of blood. Researchers worldwide rely on flagship kits such as MxP® Quant 1000 to transform metabolic data from diverse tissues and sample types into actionable biomarkers, accelerated drug development, and more precise healthcare. Learn more at biocrates.combiocrates joined the Biognosys group in 2025, and continues to offer vendor-agnostic kits.

