Coventry Celebrates the Power, Flexibility, and Value of Life Insurance During Life Insurance Awareness Month

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance, is proud to recognize Life Insurance Awareness Month by reaffirming its unwavering commitment to making life insurance not just an essential asset, but also more valuable, more flexible and more powerful for policyowners everywhere.

For over two decades, Coventry has led the way in unlocking this value, delivering more than $6 billion to policyowners for policies that would have otherwise been surrendered or lapsed.

"Life insurance is one of the most valuable assets people own, safeguarding loved ones, fueling dreams, and adapting to life's changes," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "By creating a vibrant secondary market, we have shown policyowners that life insurance is a flexible asset that can maximize returns and deliver lasting value."

Life Insurance Awareness Month highlights insurance's critical role in family protection, retirement, and estate planning. Coventry remains committed to ensuring that life insurance fulfills its extraordinary promise-delivering security, flexibility, and value at every stage of life.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

