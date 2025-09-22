The "European Cards and Payments Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Regional Overview provides a pan-European perspective on digital and card payments across all 33 countries of the European Yearbook. By amalgamating data from all the country reports, a dynamic picture of the continent's payment landscape is laid out in comparative tables, giving five years' worth of data (2019-2023) plus annual growth rate (GR 22/23), and compound annual growth rate (5-year CAGR) figures.

Alongside card payments, it highlights three competing European payment ecosystems:

Card payment ecosystem card based payment business and its infrastructure including mobile payments

Open Banking payment ecosystem card-less payments directly from bank accounts

Cash ecosystem cash handling and digital currency innovations

The objective is to provide a European overview of card payments and card-less payments, having in mind the regulators' view on digital payment services for the digital economy, the payment demands of consumers and merchants, and the emerging digital payment world. In addition, the cash ecosystem is briefly highlighted.

Having such a pan-European view on payment services and payment service providers in mind, the European overview sections comprise a basic introduction about the Yearbook, and six parts reflecting digital payment transformation trends. It analyses both the card payment business and the emerging Open Banking payment ecosystem.

About Payments in Europe

This part provides an introducing overview about payments in Europe and analyses different aspects of card payments, emerging card-less payments directly from bank accounts, and digital payment transformations:

Digital payments for the digital economy Growth and KPIs

Regulators' view, consumer demands, merchant demands

Legal framework for payment services in Europe

From PSD2 to PSD3 regulatory technical standards and SEPA payment instruments

Competing payment ecosystems in Europe

Cash payment ecosystem

Card payment ecosystem

Open Banking payment ecosystem

Cryptocurrencies, CBDCs and Stablecoins

Classification of cashless payment services in Europe

Types of payment service providers in Europe

Online payments in Europe

Mobile payments in Europe

About payment fraud in Europe

Outlook Digital Payment Transformation

Outlook Digital Payment Infrastructure

Furthermore, this part highlights important payment service trends and digital technologies relevant for European payment businesses.

Card Payment Ecosystem

The objective of this section is to provide an overview of card payments and payment service providers in the European card payment ecosystem, which competes with card-less payments directly from bank accounts.

This part drills down into card payment infrastructures and card payment services in Europe:

About the card payment ecosystem in Europe

Card payment services in Europe

Card payment service providers in Europe

Card issuers, card acquirers, card processors, other related entities

International card schemes and Europe

Domestic card scheme transformation

Interchange fee arrangements in Europe

Digitalisation of card payments

About card fraud in Europe

Card payment service trends

Outlook card payment Infrastructure

In this section of the European overview, the transformation and current situation of domestic processors, interbank organisations and domestic card schemes in Europe are highlighted in the new context as at end-2022. Additionally, an update is given on the overview of international card schemes.

Furthermore, this part highlights important card market trends and digital technologies relevant for card payments. It also includes an outline of the evolution of the former interbank payment organisations and a summary of M&A activity among European card processors.

Open Banking Payment Ecosystem

The objective of this section is to provide a European overview of card-less payments and the emerging Open Banking payment ecosystem, which is complementary to the card business.

About Open Banking in Europe

The Open Banking payment ecosystem in Europe

Card-less payment services in Europe

Card-less payment service providers in Europe

Payment initiation service workflow

Account information service workflow

About digital payment fraud in Europe

Open Banking payment service trends

About Open APIs

Outlook Digital payment transformation

Outlook Open Banking payment infrastructure

Furthermore, this part highlights important Open Banking market trends and digital technologies relevant for Open Banking payment business.

Cryptocurrencies Ecosystem

The objective of this section is to provide a European overview of the cryptocurrency market across all the major sectors (Cryptocurrencies, Stable coins and CBDC). The regulatory framework across Europe and in country and domestic operations on a country by country level.

Card Payments Market Size and Dynamics

Covering debit and credit cards across the European market including comparative tables of issued cards, number of payments per country, expenditure on cards by country and a variety of per capita figures.

Additionally, this part provides high-level background regarding:

About cards and digital card form factors

Regional summary: cards and payments in the E33 region showing the card market size

Detailed analysis of card use: debit cards, credit/delayed debit cards, KPIs per Capita, ATVs

Prepaid cards and electronic purse phase-out

Leading card issuers in Europe

Background: cards and EMV migration

Card fraud loss figures at a European level

Historic background of contactless cards

Card Acquiring and Acceptance

This section reviews card acquiring, the acquirer infrastructure in Europe, and selected comparative POS and ATM statistics.

The new legal frameworks for acquirer services, EC directives and new EC regulations with impact on European card business are highlighted.

Additionally, this section provides high-level background regarding:

Acquirer infrastructure in Europe

Challenges for card acquirers

Merchant demands for card acceptance services

Merchant service charges abstract

EFTPOS terminal analysis, including MPOS/SoftPOS devices and cash-advances at retail outlets

ATM analysis, including ATM trends and ATM withdrawal fee arrangements

List of ATM networks.

Largest acquirers in Europe

Overview of European Banking

A discussion of retail banking trends in Western and Eastern Europe, including cross-border M&A activity, and a snapshot of the leading European banks.

In addition, this section highlights notable digital banking trends and the role of European banks in digital cards and payments, both from a payments industry point of view:

European banks and digital banking trends

Mobile banking apps

Omnichannel self-service banking

Banks and digital wallets

Banks and digitalisation of payments

Banks embracing immediate/instant payments

European banks and Open Banking

European banks and digital card business

Digital cards and NFC technologies

Banks in Western Europe

Banks in Central and Eastern Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y9tyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922429418/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900