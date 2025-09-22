vivo Shines with Dual Honors: No.34 on BrandZ Top 100 and "2025 Kantar BrandZ Inspirational Star of Innovation" Award

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Kantar BrandZ China Gala, themed "Neo Intelligence Brand Power" and held in Shanghai, vivo ranked 34th on the BrandZ Top 100 list for the second year in a row, with a brand value of USD 5.989 billion, marking steady growth from the previous year. Thanks to its continuous innovation in areas such as 5G communications, artificial intelligence, and mobile imaging, vivo also received the "2025 Kantar BrandZ Inspirational Star of Innovation" Award, once again highlighting its industry-leading innovation capabilities.

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of vivo's founding. Over the past three decades, vivo has consistently adhered to a user-oriented philosophy, placing human concerns at the forefront. By leveraging a dual-driven R&D strategy of "in-house development" and "collaborative research," and with a long-term commitment, vivo has successfully navigated multiple industry cycles and continuously delivered products and services that exceed user expectations.

In terms of technology layout, vivo has introduced its self-developed technology brand "BlueTech," centered around four long-term strategic tracks: design, imaging, system, and performance. This includes a range of core innovations such as BlueChip, BlueOcean, BlueLM, BlueOS, and BlueImage. These technologies not only establish vivo's differentiated competitive edge but also serve as a solid foundation for its user-centric innovation.

These technological strengths have quickly translated into outstanding product performance. With the ongoing boom in the concert market, vivo's imaging flagship model, the X200 Ultra, has been hailed by users as the "concert essential" due to its exceptional telephoto and low-light capabilities. This product not only reflects the successful implementation of "BlueTech" and long-track R&D but also stands as a benchmark for vivo in exceeding users' highest expectations. It is expected that in October this year, vivo will launch the X300 series, redefining the industry standard for flagship imaging experiences and giving a strong boost to its continued breakthroughs in the premium market.

Recently, vivo released its mixed reality headset, the vivo Vision Explorer Edition, bringing mixed reality technology from the lab into everyday application scenarios and opening a door to a new digital world for users. The launch of the vivo Vision positions vivo as the first domestic technology company to build a complete mixed reality experience based on the underlying capabilities of a hardware manufacturer, as well as the first in China to simultaneously develop both smartphones and MR (mixed reality) devices-thus initially achieving an "ecosystem closed loop" from content creation to terminal experience.

In the global market, vivo is guided by the core philosophy of "More Local, More Global," committed to deeply integrating globally unified business logic with localized execution strategies. It drives product innovation and service upgrades through user insights. Its success in markets such as Southeast Asia is built on accurately responding to regional needs and implementing solutions swiftly. Meanwhile, vivo' s comprehensive retail and service network provides localized, highly efficient services, further solidifying the brand's recognized advantage in delivering "meaningful difference."

Looking ahead, vivo will continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Technology Illuminating a Better Future," remain user-centered, and drive progress with innovation. On the global stage, vivo will keep showcasing the wisdom and strength of Chinese brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778494/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivo-shines-with-dual-honors-no34-on-brandz-top-100-and-2025-kantar-brandz-inspirational-star-of-innovation-award-302562895.html