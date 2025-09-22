Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) reports that it has appointed oil and gas professional, Alain Mizelle, as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Mizelle's appointment follows the company's recently announced acquisition, in partnership with Reconnaissance Africa (Recon), Calgary, of the Ngulu Block in Gabon, West Africa. (see September 12, 2025 news release).

Mizelle will oversee technical management of the Ngulu block exploration program. Mr Mizelle, as a consultant to the company, was a key team member in the negotiation and signing of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Ngulu block.

Mr. Mizelle is both a petroleum geologist and mining engineer with 28 years of international oil and gas experience. Mizelle holds a Ms. (Geology) and Msc. (Engineering) Mining from Wits University, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a former petroleum geologist with Energy Africa Ltd (acquired by Tullow Oil & Gas).

Mr. Mizelle was the founder of GGPC (Gulf of Guinea Petroleum Corp) and co-founder and director of FirstAfrica Oil Plc, which developed the EOV and Epaemeno assets in Gabon between 2004 and 2007.

Mizelle was involved with the exploration and development of the offshore and onshore oilfields, including the Nkossa, Moho-Bilondo, N'Soko fields in the Haute-Mer permit in Congo-Brazzaville in a joint venture involving Total, Chevron and Energy Africa and oversaw over twenty oil blocks onshore and offshore Gabon under Energy Africa Gabon partnership with the State of Gabon.

Mizelle helped guide Energy Africa's farm-in of Blocks F&G in Equatorial Guinea which included the discovery of over two billion barrels of oil at the Ceiba-Okoume complex. He also advised Energy Africa on its entry into the Kouilou Block which resulted in the company participating in the development of the M'Boundi field in onshore Congo-Brazzaville.

Mizelle's company, Prevail Energy Ltd also negotiated and acquired a 20% interest in the giant, MKB (Mengo-Kundji-Bindi) asset in onshore Congo. Alain has negotiated and signed PSC's and JOAs in West Africa and is well versed with all aspects of E&P projects negotiation, management and operations. He is also currently a director of T5 Oil and Gas Limited.

"The appointment of Alain Mizelle formalizes a change in the company's business plan that has been developing for some time," said Michael Judson, Executive Chairman & CEO, Record Resources. "He is an extremely talented and experienced oil and gas executive. He has thirty years of oil and gas experience in West Africa at all levels of management and deal-making. Alain provides a level of leadership and vision that will create enormous value for shareholders."

As mentioned in the September 12, 2025 news release, Record is fully carried and funded through the commitments on the Ngulu block for the initial four-year concession period, including the drilling of a well to total depth (TD).

Additionally, the company reports that its partner in Gabon, Reconnaissance Energy Africa, announced a $10 million financing last Thursday night (see Recon news of Sept. 18, 2025). The proceeds are for the Ngulu project in Africa with Record Resources.

In other news, Record Resources reports that there are no expenditures required on its hydrogen and mineral assets in Ontario. These 100% owned properties are in good standing through 2027.

