The Japanese government has launched applications for two targeted funding schemes to accelerate deployment of lightweight perovskite solar tech and incentivize battery-backed systems that enhance grid resilience and economic viability.Japan's Ministry of the Environment (MOE) has started accepting public applications for two subsidy programs aimed at accelerating early deployment of perovskite solar cells and promoting storage parity with battery integration. Applications are open from Sept. 4, 2025, with deadlines in early October. Separately, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported this week that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...