EUMW 2025, Booth A094 MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, will exhibit at the upcoming European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands. EuMW is Europe's premier microwave, RF, wireless, and radar event, bringing together thousands of engineers, researchers, and industry leaders. Attendees are invited to visit MathWorks at Booth A094 to explore interactive demos and attend a short course focused on emerging satellite communication and non-terrestrial network (NTN) technologies. To schedule a meeting with MathWorks at EuMW, visit https://www.mathworks.com/company/events/tradeshows/european-microwave-week-2025-form.html

"Attendees will gain practical insights into how MATLAB® and Simulink® streamline RF system design from antenna modeling and signal processing to hardware prototyping," said Giorgia Zucchelli, Principal Product Manager, RF and Mixed-Signal, MathWorks. "Our booth demos and short course will showcase how engineers can reduce development cycles, improve system performance, and apply integrated modeling techniques to real-world challenges in radar, satellite communications, and wireless communications systems."

EXHIBIT BOOTH DEMOS (Booth A094)

MathWorks will present three hands-on demonstrations that highlight how MATLAB and Simulink support the design and simulation of advanced RF and wireless systems.

Antenna-to-Bits: RF System Design from Antenna to Bits

Model and simulate wireless communications and radar systems from antenna to bits, including large antenna arrays, RF transceivers, PCB boards, data converters, DSP algorithms, and control logic. Learn how to build a digital twin to evaluate propagation scenarios and explore implementation tradeoffs.

OFDM-Based Radar Sensing with USRP Radios

Perform range-Doppler processing using a custom OFDM waveform transmitted via NI Ettus USRP E320 radios. MATLAB controls the signal loopback and bistatic processing, with visualizations showing target motion and algorithm performance.

Satellite Communications: Modeling Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)

Simulate LEO satellite constellations, onboard antennas, signal propagation channels, and receiver architectures. Discover the value of integrated modeling for next-generation SatCom systems.

NEW MODELITHICS LIBRARY FOR MATLAB

MathWorks and Modelithics announced the launch of the new Modelithics Library for MATLAB, featuring Microwave Global Models for nearly 28,000 components from over 30 leading suppliers. These models integrate with RF Toolbox in MATLAB to support the design of filters, matching networks, amplifiers, and more.

Advanced features include substrate scaling, part value scalability, and de-embedding offering a flexible alternative to traditional S-parameter files. Engineers can now use MATLAB to simulate RF component behavior with greater accuracy and efficiency.

SHORT COURSE

Architecture and Applications for Emerging SATCOM and NTN Communications Networks

Monday, September 22, 8:30am 12:30pm

Juliana 3 Conference Room

In this session, speakers from MathWorks, Mobile Experts, Vites GmbH, Rohde Schwarz, and SIAE Microelettronica explore the rapid evolution of LEO satellite networks and their role in enabling 6G NTN. Topics will include terminal design, beamforming, antenna characterization, and system-level linearization. Industry experts will provide a comprehensive review of market trends, technical challenges, and ecosystem development.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,500 people in 34 offices around the world. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922694521/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Tim Morin

MathWorks

+1-508-647-3048

mediarelations@groups.mathworks.com