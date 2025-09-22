Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
Dematic Multishuttle 2 Is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze

Rigorous assessment process by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute underscores importance of sustainable and transparent solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, announces the Dematic Multishuttle 2 has become the industry's first Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified® shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). The Bronze certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute highlights how data-driven sustainability is progressing in the material handling industry.

Dematic Multishuttle 2

"We are so proud of this achievement - the Dematic Multishuttle 2 has been an essential part of our customer operations over the past two decades," says Chris Steiner, Senior Vice President of Product Management. "This distinction underscores our commitment to sustainable innovation across our entire supply chain and brings with it a responsibility to seek further improvement in our production systems."

The Dematic Multishuttle 2 is a high-speed AS/RS that stores, buffers, consolidates, and sequences inventory while increasing storage density. Following its market launch in 2006, the technology played a decisive role in the implementation of Industry 4.0 in logistics and has become a mainstay of Dematic's automation portfolio.

The C2C Certification process validates the product is safe, circular, and responsibly made, meeting rigorous standards for material health, recyclability, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness. The intensive assessment required all suppliers of components for the Dematic Multishuttle 2 technology submit their processes for the same transparent evaluation.

"From an evaluation standpoint, the Dematic Multishuttle 2 project has been technically demanding and highly interesting," says Dr. Annette Winterl, the project lead for EPEA, an assessor of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute certification program. EPEA is a part of Drees and Sommer, a global consultancy that focuses on sustainable and ecological solutions.

Winterl adds, "With hundreds of components and a broad supplier network, it is among the most complex products we have ever evaluated. The Dematic Multishuttle 2 has shown that leading companies can drive innovation while embracing responsible material choices and transparent supply chains."

The certification level "Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze" is specific to the Dematic Multishuttle 2 produced at the Dematic production facility in Stríbro, Czech Republic and is valid until June 2028.

Susanne Felker, the project's research engineer for Dematic adds, "The Dematic Multishuttle 2 demonstrates a very high material re-use rate - but we have identified areas of opportunity to go further. Achieving this C2C Certification marks the beginning of a continuous improvement of the technology and one which we aim to build upon."

To learn more about Dematic's circularity strategy as well as its overall vision for a more sustainable future, download its 2024 Annual Sustainability Report.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic
Dematic is a global leader in supply chain automation solutions featuring advanced technologies and software that empower and sustain customer operations. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of approximately 10,000 employees has integrated and supported automation solutions for many of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

Disclaimer:
This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Dematic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775592/Dematic_Multishuttle_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426984/Dematic_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dematic-multishuttle-2-is-cradle-to-cradle-certified-bronze-302559775.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
